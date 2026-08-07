Odisha: 73-Year-Old Man Travels 130 Km On Tricycle To MKCG Medical College Seeking Treatment
Nahak had earlier worked as a village watchman and retired from the service in 2022. He currently depends on an old-age pension for his livelihood.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Berhampur: At 73, when most people would seek comfort and support, Sukadev Nahak of Nayagarh district in Odisha has travelled nearly 130 km to Berhampur city on a tricycle after suffering a serious injury to his left leg several years ago in the hope of receiving better medical treatment.
A resident of Barasahi village under the Odagaon block and Saranakul police station limits of Nayagarh district, Nahak has been living alone for several years. His wife died about 10 years ago, while his son is reportedly suffering from a mental health condition.
Nahak had earlier worked as a village watchman (Gramrakhi) and retired from the service in 2022. He currently depends on an old-age pension for his livelihood.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nahak said: "It was four years ago when I fell near a well outside my house and suffered an injury that affected the joint in my left leg." Although he received treatment at a community health centre in Nayagarh, he said he did not recover completely and continued to experience pain and difficulty walking.
As he had difficulty keeping both legs in a normal position, he got a tricycle as a means of mobility. After he got to know about MKCG Medical college and Hospital in Behrampur, Nahak reached the hospital for further treatment.
He was initially treated at the hospital's emergency department before being shifted to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department for further treatment. Hospital authorities have reportedly admitted him to the destitute ward as he has no attendant from his family..
"He has come here with hope that he will recover. We will assess his medical requirements and provide all necessary treatment and care," said Hospital Superintendent Professor Dr Sudipa Dash.
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