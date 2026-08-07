ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 73-Year-Old Man Travels 130 Km On Tricycle To MKCG Medical College Seeking Treatment

Berhampur: At 73, when most people would seek comfort and support, Sukadev Nahak of Nayagarh district in Odisha has travelled nearly 130 km to Berhampur city on a tricycle after suffering a serious injury to his left leg several years ago in the hope of receiving better medical treatment.

A resident of Barasahi village under the Odagaon block and Saranakul police station limits of Nayagarh district, Nahak has been living alone for several years. His wife died about 10 years ago, while his son is reportedly suffering from a mental health condition.

Nahak had earlier worked as a village watchman (Gramrakhi) and retired from the service in 2022. He currently depends on an old-age pension for his livelihood.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nahak said: "It was four years ago when I fell near a well outside my house and suffered an injury that affected the joint in my left leg." Although he received treatment at a community health centre in Nayagarh, he said he did not recover completely and continued to experience pain and difficulty walking.