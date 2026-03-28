ETV Bharat / state

7,217 Schools In Madhya Pradesh Have One Teacher, 59% Equipped With Computers: Data

Bhopal: Data recently presented by the Centre to the Parliament on the condition of government schools across the country revealed that 7,217 schools in Madhya Pradesh are functioning with one teacher. With a total number of 1,22 lakh schools comprising both government and private institutions, Madhya Pradesh boasts the second-highest number in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The data further revealed that, even after combining both government and private institutions, only 72,323 or 59.2% of schools have computers, of which a glaring 55% have no internet connection — a figure worse than neighbouring Chhattisgarh. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 2.62 lakh schools, with 60% having computers. In Chhattisgarh, the figure stands 62.7%.

The number of teachers is of further concern. In a response to a question by Maharashtra MP Sunil Dattatray, the Centre said 7,217 schools across the state function with a single teacher, against 2.22 lakh students enrolled. This means a staggering number of children are dependent on just a single teacher.

Uttar Pradesh has 9,508 such schools, Maharashtra 8,152, Gujarat 2,936, Rajasthan 6,117, and Chhattisgarh 5,973. Madhya Pradesh ranks fifth among the top states in the country.