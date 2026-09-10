ETV Bharat / state

72 Children Forced Into Begging Rescued In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Authorities have rescued 72 children forced into begging and made to perform dangerous stunts on city roads, and booked 24 adults for forcing them into the illegal activity and other prohibited tasks, officials said on Wednesday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), police, and the Gujarat social welfare department officials jointly launched a drive, focusing on rescuing children forced into begging in various parts of the commercial city, the civic body said in a statement.

During the special anti-begging drive, intensive investigation and action were taken at various hotspots and a total of 72 children were rescued. The rescued minors were brought to a designated place for medical check-up and then presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action, said the AMC.