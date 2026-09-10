72 Children Forced Into Begging Rescued In Ahmedabad
During the special anti-begging drive, intensive investigation and action were taken at various hotspots and a total of 72 children were rescued.
By PTI
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:23 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Authorities have rescued 72 children forced into begging and made to perform dangerous stunts on city roads, and booked 24 adults for forcing them into the illegal activity and other prohibited tasks, officials said on Wednesday.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), police, and the Gujarat social welfare department officials jointly launched a drive, focusing on rescuing children forced into begging in various parts of the commercial city, the civic body said in a statement.
During the special anti-begging drive, intensive investigation and action were taken at various hotspots and a total of 72 children were rescued. The rescued minors were brought to a designated place for medical check-up and then presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action, said the AMC.
After that, 10 children were immediately shifted to the Child Welfare Home, and 62 remaining kids were handed over to their parents and guardians with a strict warning to them to not force them into begging.
In addition, 17 rescued men were produced before a court and shifted to beggar homes. "Another 24 persons were rounded up for allegedly forcing children into begging in dangerous places such as traffic signals during busy hours, making them clean windows of vehicles, playing dangerous games on roads and forcing them into labour," said the AMC. Cases under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act were being filed against them, the civic body added.
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