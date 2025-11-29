71 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh In Two Days, Cite Futility Of Hard Life
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said Chaitu Dada, 60, a resident of Telangana, who was in charge of the Darbha Division, is prominent among them.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 12:08 AM IST
Bastar: As many as 71 Naxalites have surrendered over the past two days in Chhattisgarh. Security forces said that the decision of former members of the Maoist organisation, including 10 Naxalites, who have surrendered in Bastar, is prompted by disillusionment with the hard life.
All Naxalites have taken this decision inspired by the Poona Margem (Rehabilitation through Regeneration Campaign), police said. Bastar IG Sundarraj P said surrendered Naxalites included Chaitu alias Shyam Dada,60, a senior member of the DKSZC (Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee).
"Naxalites have decided to abandon the path of violence and return to the social mainstream. On this occasion, all Naxalites were given a copy of the Constitution. This rehabilitation is a clear indication that the influence of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is rapidly diminishing," Sundarraj said.
Giving information about Chaitu, the police official said he is also known as Giri Reddy, Pawan Reddy alias Arjun alias Nandu. A total reward of Rs 25 lakh was announced on his head earlier. Former Naxalite Satish alias Rupesh was also present at the surrender event.
Chaitu Dada, 60, was the in-charge of the Darbha Division of Bastar. He belongs to Warangal in Telangana. His wife, Sapna alias Sapnakka, is also a prominent Naxalite and serves as the Indravati Area Committee DVCM secretary.
A total reward of Rs 65 lakh was announced for all 10 Naxalites who surrendered in Bastar.
Chaitu alias Shyam Dada, DKSZC, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh.
Saroj, DCVM, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.
Bhupesh alias Sahayak Ram, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Prakash, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Kamlesh alias Jhitru, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Janani alias Rymati Kashyap, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Santosh alias Sannu, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Naveen, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Ramshila carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Jayti Kashyap carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Chaitu, the mastermind of the Jhiram Naxalite attack
A total of 30 Congress leaders were killed in this Naxalite attack. The 2013 Naxalite attack in Jheeram shook the entire nation. Several prominent Congress leaders, including Bastar Tiger Mahendra Karma, Nandkumar Patel, and Vidyacharan Shukla, were killed. Naxalite Chaitu is in charge of the Maoist Darbha division - Sundarraj P, IG, Bastar.
Chaitu said that he was convinced by former Maoist Central Committee members, Rupesh and Sonu Dada, who had surrendered a few months ago, to shun the path of violence.
"We will work among the people with a new mindset, respecting democracy and the Constitution. I appeal to other Naxalites to join the mainstream in light of the changing circumstances. Given the damage the Maoist organisation has suffered, its members should surrender thoughtfully and work with the public with a new mindset," Chaitu added.
Satish alias Rupesh, a former Naxalite, said he will appeal to the remaining members of the Naxal organisation to lay down arms. On November 25, 28 Naxalites surrendered in Narayanpur. On November 26, 41 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur. On November 26, two Naxalites carrying a reward surrendered in Khairagarh. This brings the total number of Naxalite surrenders to 71.
