ETV Bharat / state

71 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh In Two Days, Cite Futility Of Hard Life

Bastar: As many as 71 Naxalites have surrendered over the past two days in Chhattisgarh. Security forces said that the decision of former members of the Maoist organisation, including 10 Naxalites, who have surrendered in Bastar, is prompted by disillusionment with the hard life.

All Naxalites have taken this decision inspired by the Poona Margem (Rehabilitation through Regeneration Campaign), police said. Bastar IG Sundarraj P said surrendered Naxalites included Chaitu alias Shyam Dada,60, a senior member of the DKSZC (Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee).

"Naxalites have decided to abandon the path of violence and return to the social mainstream. On this occasion, all Naxalites were given a copy of the Constitution. This rehabilitation is a clear indication that the influence of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is rapidly diminishing," Sundarraj said.

Giving information about Chaitu, the police official said he is also known as Giri Reddy, Pawan Reddy alias Arjun alias Nandu. A total reward of Rs 25 lakh was announced on his head earlier. Former Naxalite Satish alias Rupesh was also present at the surrender event.

Chaitu Dada, 60, was the in-charge of the Darbha Division of Bastar. He belongs to Warangal in Telangana. His wife, Sapna alias Sapnakka, is also a prominent Naxalite and serves as the Indravati Area Committee DVCM secretary.

A total reward of Rs 65 lakh was announced for all 10 Naxalites who surrendered in Bastar.

Chaitu alias Shyam Dada, DKSZC, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Saroj, DCVM, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Bhupesh alias Sahayak Ram, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Prakash, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Kamlesh alias Jhitru, ACM, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.