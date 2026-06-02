ETV Bharat / state

7,000-Years Old Stone Age Tools Discovered Near Villupuram

Villupuram: Neolithic stone tools, estimated to be approximately 7,000 years old, have been discovered in the Thenpennai River. These Neolithic stone tools, dating back about 7,000 years, were found in the Thenpennai River as it flows through the Thalavanur and Enathirimangalam areas, located near Villupuram.

During a surface field survey conducted by archaeologist Immanuel, a total of three Stone Age hand axes were discovered. Of these, one was found in a complete, intact condition, while the other two were in a broken state.

Remarkable Dimensions of the Tools

The first tool measures 10 cm in height and 5.9 cm in width; the second tool measures 9.5 cm in height and 4.5 cm in width; and the third tool measures 8.5 cm in height and 4.2 cm in width.