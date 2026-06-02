7,000-Years Old Stone Age Tools Discovered Near Villupuram
The recently unearthed Stone Age tools serve as evidence that ancient humans once inhabited the banks of the Thenpennai River.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Villupuram: Neolithic stone tools, estimated to be approximately 7,000 years old, have been discovered in the Thenpennai River. These Neolithic stone tools, dating back about 7,000 years, were found in the Thenpennai River as it flows through the Thalavanur and Enathirimangalam areas, located near Villupuram.
During a surface field survey conducted by archaeologist Immanuel, a total of three Stone Age hand axes were discovered. Of these, one was found in a complete, intact condition, while the other two were in a broken state.
Remarkable Dimensions of the Tools
The first tool measures 10 cm in height and 5.9 cm in width; the second tool measures 9.5 cm in height and 4.5 cm in width; and the third tool measures 8.5 cm in height and 4.2 cm in width.
Hand Axes Crafted from Black Stone
Crafted from black stone, these hand axes feature a sharp edge on one side and a flat surface on the other; furthermore, they have been meticulously ground and polished to a smooth finish.
Restoration work is currently underway on a damaged check dam located in the Thenpennai River. It was precisely in the areas where trenches were being excavated for the check dam using a JCB machine that these Stone Age tools were unearthed. Based on current assessments, these artifacts are believed to belong to the Neolithic period, a historical epoch spanning from approximately 3000 BCE to 1000 BCE.
During this era, humans established permanent settlements, engaged in agriculture, and utilized polished stone tools as well as pottery. The Stone Age tools recently unearthed serve as evidence of this, as well as proof that ancient humans once inhabited the banks of the Thenpennai River. Furthermore, these tools reveal that ancient Tamils engaged effectively in both agriculture and hunting.
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