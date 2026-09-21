700-Year-Old Inscription Linked To Telugu Kambanan Era Found Near Tirupattur In Tamil Nadu
The inscription was found in a forested area along the route from Ulagampatti to the hill where the Eriyur Marundeeswarar Temple is located.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Sivaganga: Researchers have found a 700-year-old inscription in the Eriyur hills near Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, which they say contains important information about a Telugu Kambanan-era official, local administration, and a prominent medieval trading group.
The inscription was found in a forested area along the route from Ulagampatti to the hill where the Eriyur Marundeeswarar Temple is located.
The discovery took place after information provided by Muthukumar, an Archaeological Survey of India official, who said an inscription had been identified in the Eriyur hills about 19 years ago. Following this lead, a team comprising Sivaganga Archaeological Society founder and poet Kaliraja, archaeology student Karunakaran, Cholapuram Balasundaram and Eriyur resident Sanjeevinathan conducted a field survey in the area.
According to Kaliraja, the inscription begins with the auspicious phrase “Swasthi Sri” and mentions the name “Vadugak Kempanan”, which researchers believe could refer to Telugu Kambanan.
The inscription also contains the term “terminal officer”, which researchers said was used for government officials during the Chola and Pandya periods. Based on this reference, they believe the inscription may have been issued by an official serving under the Telugu ruler Kambana.
Researchers said the inscription also uses the word “parushai”, a Tamil form of the Sanskrit word “parishad”. The term could refer to a people's council or an administrative committee responsible for managing temple-owned lands, endowments and other resources.
One of the most significant references in the inscription is to “Aayirathainnootruvar”, the researchers said. According to Kaliraja, medieval Tamil Nadu had several prominent merchant organisations, including the “Thisai Aayirathainnootruvar” and “Nanadesigal”. Historical records indicate that members of these trading groups travelled across different regions and countries for commerce.
The inscription states that a canal leading to the Nallur pond was named “Aayirathainnootruvar”. Researchers said the reference provides new information about the relationship between merchant organisations, irrigation systems and local administrative institutions of the period.
The inscription records that the canal leading to the Nallur pond was associated with an official, a “Parushai Sabha” and people living near the hill. Researchers have also suggested that the word “maalai” in the inscription could mean “mountain”. Based on this interpretation, the phrase could be read as “Maalai Parushai Nallur”.
Kaliraja said the inscription provides important historical evidence for understanding the irrigation system, local administration, and the influence of commercial groups in the Eriyur hills around 700 years ago.
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