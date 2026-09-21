ETV Bharat / state

700-Year-Old Inscription Linked To Telugu Kambanan Era Found Near Tirupattur In Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: Researchers have found a 700-year-old inscription in the Eriyur hills near Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, which they say contains important information about a Telugu Kambanan-era official, local administration, and a prominent medieval trading group.

The inscription was found in a forested area along the route from Ulagampatti to the hill where the Eriyur Marundeeswarar Temple is located.

The discovery took place after information provided by Muthukumar, an Archaeological Survey of India official, who said an inscription had been identified in the Eriyur hills about 19 years ago. Following this lead, a team comprising Sivaganga Archaeological Society founder and poet Kaliraja, archaeology student Karunakaran, Cholapuram Balasundaram and Eriyur resident Sanjeevinathan conducted a field survey in the area.

According to Kaliraja, the inscription begins with the auspicious phrase “Swasthi Sri” and mentions the name “Vadugak Kempanan”, which researchers believe could refer to Telugu Kambanan.

The inscription also contains the term “terminal officer”, which researchers said was used for government officials during the Chola and Pandya periods. Based on this reference, they believe the inscription may have been issued by an official serving under the Telugu ruler Kambana.