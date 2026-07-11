ETV Bharat / state

70 Years On, Families Displaced By Hirakud Dam Project Await Land Titles

Sambalpur: It's been 70 years since their displacement, but those affected by the Hirakud Dam project continue to fight for justice. Official records show that out of 17,084 applications for homestead land, only around 2,200 families have received land titles so far.

Nandalal Sahu (83), a resident of Kadalimunda village under Jamankira block and president of the Hirakud Submerged Area Struggle Committee, still vividly remembers the day his family was uprooted. "If someone asks me to return to my village even today, I will leave behind all my present property and go back without hesitation," he said.

Aged seven years at that time, he also recalls witnessing the inauguration of the Hirakud Dam by the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "Nearly 23,000 families were displaced, and around 360 villages were submerged during the project. Many families were evicted forcibly. My mother was cooking when officials broke the earthen cooking pot and drove us out. My family is still awaiting Rs 1,700 compensation," he added.

Thousands of families who lost their homes and land claim that they are yet to receive proper compensation and rehabilitation. The Odisha government had announced in 2002-03 that every displaced family would receive 10 decimals of homestead land, but many are still pending.

Displaced families allege that compensation during the 1950s was fixed at just Rs 40-50 per acre. While some received the amount, many did not. In 2002-03, the state government decided to provide Rs 5,000 compensation per acre along with 10 decimals of homestead land to each displaced family. Yet, many claim they never received these benefits.