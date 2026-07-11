70 Years On, Families Displaced By Hirakud Dam Project Await Land Titles
Out of 17,084 applications for homestead land, only 2,200 families have received land titles so far, and many are yet to receive the government compensation.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Sambalpur: It's been 70 years since their displacement, but those affected by the Hirakud Dam project continue to fight for justice. Official records show that out of 17,084 applications for homestead land, only around 2,200 families have received land titles so far.
Nandalal Sahu (83), a resident of Kadalimunda village under Jamankira block and president of the Hirakud Submerged Area Struggle Committee, still vividly remembers the day his family was uprooted. "If someone asks me to return to my village even today, I will leave behind all my present property and go back without hesitation," he said.
Aged seven years at that time, he also recalls witnessing the inauguration of the Hirakud Dam by the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "Nearly 23,000 families were displaced, and around 360 villages were submerged during the project. Many families were evicted forcibly. My mother was cooking when officials broke the earthen cooking pot and drove us out. My family is still awaiting Rs 1,700 compensation," he added.
Thousands of families who lost their homes and land claim that they are yet to receive proper compensation and rehabilitation. The Odisha government had announced in 2002-03 that every displaced family would receive 10 decimals of homestead land, but many are still pending.
Displaced families allege that compensation during the 1950s was fixed at just Rs 40-50 per acre. While some received the amount, many did not. In 2002-03, the state government decided to provide Rs 5,000 compensation per acre along with 10 decimals of homestead land to each displaced family. Yet, many claim they never received these benefits.
Salegram Pradhan said his family has been living in Kadalimunda since 1956. They purchased land and built a house with whatever compensation they received. However, instead of the promised 10 decimals, many families received only seven or eight decimals.
In several cases, the allotted land lies near riverbanks, flood-prone areas or cremation grounds, making it unsuitable for building homes. Biranchi Narayan Sahu said he was displaced from Balanda village at the age of 12. Government records show that seven acres of land were allotted to him, but he has never been shown where that land actually exists.
Like Kadalimunda, displaced families across several villages in Sambalpur have struggled for rehabilitation and land rights for decades. They allege that despite repeatedly approaching governments, public representatives and officials, their grievances remain unresolved.
On August 3, 2024, the administration distributed homestead land titles to 228 displaced families in the Rengali block. However, Gopinath Majhi, general secretary of the Hirakud Submerged Area Struggle Committee, claims that nearly 13,000 families are still deprived of compensation and homestead land.
Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the matter remains under consideration. "Three generations have passed since the displacement, and many families are unable to produce the required documents, which has become a major hurdle in granting homestead land titles," he added.
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