ETV Bharat / state

70-Year-Old Man Killed In Firing Over Land Boundary Dispute In Punjab's Ajnala

Ajnala: A 70-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after firing broke out between two groups in Punjab’s Ajnala area on Tuesday morning over a long-running land boundary dispute. The police have launched an investigation.

According to Gyan Singh, the deceased Jarnail Singh's son, the family had been involved in a dispute with their neighbours over the demarcation of agricultural land. He said the matter had previously been resolved through discussions with village elders and the local panchayat. However, on Tuesday morning, members of the rival group allegedly entered their land again and began ploughing the disputed boundary area. When the family objected, a heated argument broke out between the two sides.