70-Year-Old Man Killed In Firing Over Land Boundary Dispute In Punjab's Ajnala
According to the victim's son, Gyan Singh, the family had been involved in a dispute with their neighbours over the demarcation of agricultural land.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Ajnala: A 70-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after firing broke out between two groups in Punjab’s Ajnala area on Tuesday morning over a long-running land boundary dispute. The police have launched an investigation.
According to Gyan Singh, the deceased Jarnail Singh's son, the family had been involved in a dispute with their neighbours over the demarcation of agricultural land. He said the matter had previously been resolved through discussions with village elders and the local panchayat. However, on Tuesday morning, members of the rival group allegedly entered their land again and began ploughing the disputed boundary area. When the family objected, a heated argument broke out between the two sides.
The opposing group allegedly opened fire. Apart from Jarnail Singh, another person is also wounded and is undergoing treatment. The victim's family has demanded strict action. Family members said that had the dispute been addressed more effectively earlier, the tragedy could have been avoided.
A police investigation officer confirmed the incident and said the evidence have been collected form the scene and states of the family members are also being recorded. The police also confirmed that further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.
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