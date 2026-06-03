ETV Bharat / state

70-Plus And Still Cycling: Chandigarh’s Senior Riders Prove Fitness Has No Age, Inspire Healthy Living

Chandigarh: They are fit. They seem confident. And they are cycling past the lanes of the city in perfect sync. In the first look, unless of course, they remove their helmets, you could mistake them to be youngsters who are in their usual cycling spree early in the mornings. Stop them and try striking a conversation, and you would be pleasantly surprised that most are seniors, in the age bracket of 60 to 75 years, who are setting a fitness trend through cycling.

On World Bicycle Day, ETV Bharat tried understanding the motivation of the elderly from Chandigarh and the Tricity region who are proving that fitness has no age limit. The common answer that came out was - to stay fit. While some said it keeps them physically active, others cited fitness and remaining healthy. However, a few said, they want to be examples for the younger generation so that the GenZ can embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Not everyone would like to bear the expenses of a gym membership or buying advanced fitness equipment. Regular physical activity and a disciplined daily routine are key to good health,” say the cyclists, most of whom have completed long-distance journeys across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

Surjit Singh Dhindsa Reaches Umling La

Seventy-six-year-old Surjit Singh Dhindsa from Chandigarh, a former serviceman of the Indian Navy and Merchant Navy, has made a mark by cycling to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road. Despite harsh weather conditions, low oxygen levels and challenging mountain terrain, he achieved his goal.

Dhindsa said, “I started cycling after COVID. Cycling has kept me physically and mentally strong. No matter what your age is, if your determination is strong, you can overcome every challenge.”

It is worth noting that despite suffering an injury, he continues cycling. He believes that staying active is the key to staying fit.

Sarabjit Singh Bhatti stresses mental well being