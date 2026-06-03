70-Plus And Still Cycling: Chandigarh’s Senior Riders Prove Fitness Has No Age, Inspire Healthy Living
On World Bicycle Day, Chandigarh’s senior cyclists above 70 prove that age is no barrier to fitness, inspiring society to embrace active and healthy living.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: They are fit. They seem confident. And they are cycling past the lanes of the city in perfect sync. In the first look, unless of course, they remove their helmets, you could mistake them to be youngsters who are in their usual cycling spree early in the mornings. Stop them and try striking a conversation, and you would be pleasantly surprised that most are seniors, in the age bracket of 60 to 75 years, who are setting a fitness trend through cycling.
On World Bicycle Day, ETV Bharat tried understanding the motivation of the elderly from Chandigarh and the Tricity region who are proving that fitness has no age limit. The common answer that came out was - to stay fit. While some said it keeps them physically active, others cited fitness and remaining healthy. However, a few said, they want to be examples for the younger generation so that the GenZ can embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.
“Not everyone would like to bear the expenses of a gym membership or buying advanced fitness equipment. Regular physical activity and a disciplined daily routine are key to good health,” say the cyclists, most of whom have completed long-distance journeys across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Ladakh.
Surjit Singh Dhindsa Reaches Umling La
Seventy-six-year-old Surjit Singh Dhindsa from Chandigarh, a former serviceman of the Indian Navy and Merchant Navy, has made a mark by cycling to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road. Despite harsh weather conditions, low oxygen levels and challenging mountain terrain, he achieved his goal.
Dhindsa said, “I started cycling after COVID. Cycling has kept me physically and mentally strong. No matter what your age is, if your determination is strong, you can overcome every challenge.”
It is worth noting that despite suffering an injury, he continues cycling. He believes that staying active is the key to staying fit.
Sarabjit Singh Bhatti stresses mental well being
Professor Sarabjit Singh Bhatti (72), a retired Associate Professor of Chemistry from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College is also among the senior cyclists. He believes cycling is not just a form of exercise but the most effective way to improve mental well-being.
“Cycling is the easiest way to keep the body healthy, reduce stress and maintain positive energy in life,” he advises.
Sunil Kohli’s discipline mantra
Seventy-two year-old Sunil Kohli retired as a Storage and Preservation Expert from Punjab Markfed. But cycling has been integral to his fitness regime for years. “Daily cycling keeps the body fit and instills discipline in life. This habit helps individuals remain active and energetic for a longer period,” he states.
An Inspiration for the Youth
At a time when lifestyle-related diseases are rising rapidly, the senior cyclists from Chandigarh are sending a positive message to the society. “Showing up every day on the city roads or cycling tracks is not only a mark of staying healthy and fit. It reiterates one’s commitment and consistency,” the cyclists say.
Ask them what message they want to give to people on World Bicycle Day, and they say in unison, “Staying active is essential for good health, and cycling remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to achieve it. Start early in life and maintain discipline.”
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