ETV Bharat / state

70 Villagers Fall Ill After Having Food At Housewarming Party In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: As many as 70 people fell ill after having food at a housewarming party held at Kharida village in Jaleshwar block of Balasore district.

Those who fell ill after the party have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Sources said 50 villagers are critical. According to locals, Bijaya Kumar Mohanty of the village had organized a housewarming party on Thursday. The villagers fell ill after eating at the party at his house. Some people first complained diarrhea, which gradually spread. Late at night, those who fell ill were admitted to Jalashwar GK Bhat Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, a medical team reached the village, collected food samples and provided treatment to some of the sick villagers. Sources said 30 of those who fell are children. A team from the health department has set up a camp at the village and is keeping a watch on the situation.