70 Villagers Fall Ill After Having Food At Housewarming Party In Odisha's Balasore
Sources said 50 of those who fell ill after having food at the party are critical, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Balasore: As many as 70 people fell ill after having food at a housewarming party held at Kharida village in Jaleshwar block of Balasore district.
Those who fell ill after the party have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Sources said 50 villagers are critical. According to locals, Bijaya Kumar Mohanty of the village had organized a housewarming party on Thursday. The villagers fell ill after eating at the party at his house. Some people first complained diarrhea, which gradually spread. Late at night, those who fell ill were admitted to Jalashwar GK Bhat Hospital for treatment.
On being informed, a medical team reached the village, collected food samples and provided treatment to some of the sick villagers. Sources said 30 of those who fell are children. A team from the health department has set up a camp at the village and is keeping a watch on the situation.
Sarveshwar Hui of Kharida village said, "Most of the people of the village had attended the housewarming party. After eating at the party, most of them suffered from diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. Around 50 to 60 people were sent to the hospital for treatment. Some people are still in the village and are undergoing treatment."
A health official said the sick are being treated and the food samples from the party have been sent to a laboratory for testing.
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