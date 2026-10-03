ETV Bharat / state

70 Andhra Doctors, Absent From Duty For Over A Year, Dismissed; 194 More Absentees Likely To Face Music

Amaravati: The state government has dismissed as many as 70 doctors from service for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duty for more than a year at hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Director of Secondary Health (DSH) in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was taken in accordance with government civil service regulations as a final measure following the issuance of notices seeking an explanation.

"These doctors, holding the rank of Civil Assistant Surgeon, include specialists in fields such as Gynecology, ENT, General Medicine, and others," stated Secondary Health Director KVN Chakradhar Babu.

He further revealed that show-cause notices have been issued to another 154 doctors who have remained absent unauthorisedly for less than a year, adding that disciplinary action will be taken based on their responses.

Last Opportunity For 39 Doctors Under DME

Official sources said 39 doctors working under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) have been absent from duty for two years without government authorisation. This group includes five professors, four associate professors, and 30 assistant professors.