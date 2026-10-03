70 Andhra Doctors, Absent From Duty For Over A Year, Dismissed; 194 More Absentees Likely To Face Music
Minister Satyakumar Yadav has directed officials to complete the process of removing all identified absentees from service within three months, in accordance with prescribed regulations.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Amaravati: The state government has dismissed as many as 70 doctors from service for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duty for more than a year at hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Director of Secondary Health (DSH) in Andhra Pradesh.
The decision was taken in accordance with government civil service regulations as a final measure following the issuance of notices seeking an explanation.
"These doctors, holding the rank of Civil Assistant Surgeon, include specialists in fields such as Gynecology, ENT, General Medicine, and others," stated Secondary Health Director KVN Chakradhar Babu.
He further revealed that show-cause notices have been issued to another 154 doctors who have remained absent unauthorisedly for less than a year, adding that disciplinary action will be taken based on their responses.
Last Opportunity For 39 Doctors Under DME
Official sources said 39 doctors working under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) have been absent from duty for two years without government authorisation. This group includes five professors, four associate professors, and 30 assistant professors.
Although show-cause notices have already been issued to them, there has been no response, officials added.
DME Dr A Vishnuvardhan stated that they are being given a final opportunity in accordance with service regulations, and warned that they would be removed from service if they fail to respond. He recalled that 51 doctors under the DME were permanently removed from service last May.
Won't Tolerate Unauthorised Absence: Minister Satyakumar
Satyakumar Yadav, the Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education of Andhra Pradesh, informed that 493 doctors and other staff members across various wings of the Medical and Health Department have been identified as being absent from duty without authorisation.
He directed officials not to tolerate such conduct and complete the process of removing them from service within three months, in accordance with regulations. He also advised filling these posts under the 'zero vacancy' policy based on requirements.
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