7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Punjab, Accused Absconding

Barnala: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Thursday.

As soon as the family came to know about the incident, they complained to police and a case was registered at City-2 Barnala police station under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched a search for the accused, who has gone missing after the incident.

The girl's mother said, "We had gone to Moga to attend a wedding and my daughter was at home with her father. When my husband had gone out for some work, a relative entered the house and raped her. He should be punished for the crime."