7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Punjab, Accused Absconding
The complainant said the incident took place when the girl was alone at home while her father had gone out for work.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Barnala: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Thursday.
As soon as the family came to know about the incident, they complained to police and a case was registered at City-2 Barnala police station under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched a search for the accused, who has gone missing after the incident.
The girl's mother said, "We had gone to Moga to attend a wedding and my daughter was at home with her father. When my husband had gone out for some work, a relative entered the house and raped her. He should be punished for the crime."
Police said the girl, a resident of Rahi Basti of Barnala, studies in class 4 while her parents, daily wage labourers, have four daughters and a son and face daily challenges in meeting basic needs.
Investigating officer of City-2 Barnala police station, Sub-Inspector (SI) Manpreet Kaur, said, "We received a complaint from the girl's parents and based on this, a case has been registered against a resident of Barnala under sections 65(2) and 6 of BNS and 376 of POSCO Act. Statements of the family members are being recorded."
The investigating officer further said that the girl's medical examination has been conducted and a search is on for the accused. "The accused is currently absconding but he will be arrested very soon," Kaur added.
Also Read