ETV Bharat / state

7 Minor Workers Left Home For Work, They Returned In Coffins: Odisha’s Continuing Migration Crisis

The coffins carrying the bodies of seven minors from Odisha who died in the Tamil Nadu gas leak mishap ( ETV Bharat )

Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar: With the recent death of seven migrant minor workers from Odisha in Tamil Nadu's gas leak mishap, the claims of a migration-free Odisha by the ruling BJP dispensation is being tagged as political slogan by the opposition parties. For, the crisis continues to bother the families as much as the government. While the government claims of truly transforming the lives of people in rural and tribal Odisha through the Dalkhai scheme promising local employment, skill development and economic empowerment, its effectiveness on ground came to a naught with the death of seven tribal workers from Keonjhar district in an ammonia gas leak accident.

The tragedy has reopened a long-standing debate over labour migration, rural employment and the effectiveness of government initiatives aimed at curbing distress migration.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi offering last respects to the minors who died in the Tamil Nadu mishap (ETV Bharat)

The Odisha government maintains that schemes such as Dalkhai, announced in the 2026–27 Budget, will create livelihood opportunities closer to home. With an allocation of Rs 220 crore, the scheme promises local employment, skill development and economic empowerment in tribal and backward regions.

Yet the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Even today, thousands of workers from Odisha continue to migrate to states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat in search of work. Many leave with the help of labour contractors and middlemen, hoping to earn enough to support their families. Too often, however, their journeys end in tragedy.

For the families of Kodipasha village in Keonjhar’s Banshpal block, the dream of a better life has been shattered. The young tribal workers who travelled to Tamil Nadu were not chasing prosperity; they were seeking survival. Their goal was simple - to improve their family’s financial condition and ensure food on the table. Instead, their bodies returned home.

The incident has cast a shadow over the government’s claim of building a “migration-free Odisha.”

After coming to power, the BJP government had promised a permanent solution to the state’s long-standing migrant problem. But opposition parties argue that if employment opportunities truly existed at the village level, workers would not have been compelled to travel thousands of kilometres away in search of livelihoods.

What happened in Tamil Nadu is not an isolated story. For decades, migration has been a way of life for workers from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts. Poverty, unemployment and a lack of sustainable livelihood options continue to push people out of their villages.

Residents say the network facilitating such migration remains firmly in place.