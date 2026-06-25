7 Minor Workers Left Home For Work, They Returned In Coffins: Odisha’s Continuing Migration Crisis
Irrespective of the Dalkhai scheme, the Tamil Nadu mishap has reignited debate over Odisha’s migration-free promise as tribals continue to migrate, reports Sanjib Kumar Ray.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar: With the recent death of seven migrant minor workers from Odisha in Tamil Nadu's gas leak mishap, the claims of a migration-free Odisha by the ruling BJP dispensation is being tagged as political slogan by the opposition parties. For, the crisis continues to bother the families as much as the government. While the government claims of truly transforming the lives of people in rural and tribal Odisha through the Dalkhai scheme promising local employment, skill development and economic empowerment, its effectiveness on ground came to a naught with the death of seven tribal workers from Keonjhar district in an ammonia gas leak accident.
The tragedy has reopened a long-standing debate over labour migration, rural employment and the effectiveness of government initiatives aimed at curbing distress migration.
The Odisha government maintains that schemes such as Dalkhai, announced in the 2026–27 Budget, will create livelihood opportunities closer to home. With an allocation of Rs 220 crore, the scheme promises local employment, skill development and economic empowerment in tribal and backward regions.
Yet the reality on the ground tells a different story.
Even today, thousands of workers from Odisha continue to migrate to states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat in search of work. Many leave with the help of labour contractors and middlemen, hoping to earn enough to support their families. Too often, however, their journeys end in tragedy.
For the families of Kodipasha village in Keonjhar’s Banshpal block, the dream of a better life has been shattered. The young tribal workers who travelled to Tamil Nadu were not chasing prosperity; they were seeking survival. Their goal was simple - to improve their family’s financial condition and ensure food on the table. Instead, their bodies returned home.
The incident has cast a shadow over the government’s claim of building a “migration-free Odisha.”
After coming to power, the BJP government had promised a permanent solution to the state’s long-standing migrant problem. But opposition parties argue that if employment opportunities truly existed at the village level, workers would not have been compelled to travel thousands of kilometres away in search of livelihoods.
What happened in Tamil Nadu is not an isolated story. For decades, migration has been a way of life for workers from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts. Poverty, unemployment and a lack of sustainable livelihood options continue to push people out of their villages.
Residents say the network facilitating such migration remains firmly in place.
Krishna Munda, a resident of Kodipasha village, alleged that labour middlemen continue to operate actively in the region. He said monitoring by the labour department has not been as effective as expected, making it easier for economically vulnerable tribal families to be lured by promises of employment outside the state.
Government records, however, paint a different picture. Various welfare measures for workers, including registration, social security, skill development programmes and migrant worker protection initiatives, have been introduced over the years. But are these schemes making a meaningful impact at the grassroots level.
The same concerns apply to welfare programmes targeted at tribal communities and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Successive governments have announced special packages covering housing, education, healthcare, livelihood generation and skill development.
Yet among the Juang community of Keonjhar, poverty and unemployment remain persistent realities.
Ask the Opposition, if this is a failure of policy design, or a failure of implementation? the answer is clear yes for both.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das alleged that the promise of a “Dadan Mukti Odisha” has remained largely confined to election rhetoric. "Insufficient employment opportunities have been created within the state, forcing people to seek work elsewhere for survival," he said.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also questioned the effectiveness of the government’s efforts. BJD MLA Pradeep Dishari said that while new institutions and schemes are being announced for tribal development, serious concerns remain about their implementation and actual impact at the grassroots level.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations.
Party MLA Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik defended the government’s record, stating that sustained efforts are being made to create local employment through schemes such as Dalkhai. He said the government is focused on expanding skill development, self-employment opportunities and livelihood options in rural areas.
Experts believe migration-free Odisha cannot be measured by announcements, allocations or slogans alone. Its success will ultimately be judged by the availability of livelihoods at the grassroots level and by tangible improvements in the lives of tribal and rural families, they said.
As long as workers continue to migrate thousands of kilometres away in search of basic livelihood opportunities, questions about the claim of a “migration-free Odisha” are unlikely to disappear.
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