ETV Bharat / state

7 Held In Amritsar Over Links With Foreign Gangsters; Cross-Border Arms Module Busted

Representational image. ( IANS )

Amritsar: The Amritsar Police arrested seven people after busting a module that was associated with criminals based outside India, and other crimes like smuggling arms into India from Pakistan via drones and an attempt to attack the Batala Sarpanch along with his bodyguard.

A total of 1.003 kg of heroin, Rs 60,000 worth of drug proceeds and approximately 13 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. This information has been provided by Amritsar Police Commissioner, Harmanbir Singh Gill. Four FIRs have been filed in these cases.

From the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that the criminals operating from overseas were using various forms of social media and other platforms to connect with financially vulnerable youths of Punjab, tempting them to commit crimes for monetary benefits. It was established during the investigation that one of the accused, Pawandeep Singh, is directly dealing with handlers based abroad, the Police Commissioner said, pointing out that investigations are being made into his dealings in obtaining weapons from Pakistan via drones and cross-border drug trafficking. “It has also been revealed in the course of the investigations that the accused had conspired to eliminate the Sarpanch of Batala along with his personal gunman,” Gill said.