Rain-Swollen Drain Cuts Off Chhattisgarh Village Cremation Ground, Sparks Safety Fears
Semariya is an affiliated village under Bagdoom gram panchayat in the Ahiwara Assembly constituency and has a population of around 3,500.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Durg: A rain-swollen drain has become a dangerous obstacle for residents of Semariya village. It is forcing mourners to risk their lives while carrying bodies to the cremation ground during the monsoon.
Semariya village under Bagdoom gram panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Ahiwara Assembly constituency has a population of around 3,500. However, the road leading to the village cremation ground is unpaved and forcing residents to navigate a muddy stretch and cross the drain, which becomes dangerous during heavy rainfall.
A few days ago, a resident, Balram Markam, died in Semariya. Despite heavy rain, villagers took out his funeral procession. However, they faced a major obstacle when they reached the rain-swollen drain.
The strong water current, slippery stones and mud made the crossing difficult. Despite the risks, villagers formed a group and carefully crossed the drain while carrying the body to ensure the last rites could be performed.
After crossing the drain, they had to negotiate the muddy and unpaved road before finally reaching the cremation ground, where the funeral was conducted. The village sarpanch has now urged the administration to construct a permanent road to the cremation ground.
Sarpanch Damini Sahu said villagers had been demanding a proper road for nearly a year and a half and had repeatedly approached the administration.
“Villagers have been demanding the road for around one and a half years. We had approached the administration and requested a road to the cremation ground. A WBM road from Dharasa Road can be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 20 lakh,” Sahu said.
Durg Collector Abhijit Singh said a proposal had already been submitted for the old road connecting Semariya with the main road. “Instructions have been issued to conduct a survey of the road to the cremation ground. We will send a proposal for construction to the higher authorities and try to get approval at the earliest,” Singh said.
Read More: