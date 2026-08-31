ETV Bharat / state

Rain-Swollen Drain Cuts Off Chhattisgarh Village Cremation Ground, Sparks Safety Fears

Durg: A rain-swollen drain has become a dangerous obstacle for residents of Semariya village. It is forcing mourners to risk their lives while carrying bodies to the cremation ground during the monsoon.

Semariya village under Bagdoom gram panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Ahiwara Assembly constituency has a population of around 3,500. However, the road leading to the village cremation ground is unpaved and forcing residents to navigate a muddy stretch and cross the drain, which becomes dangerous during heavy rainfall.

A few days ago, a resident, Balram Markam, died in Semariya. Despite heavy rain, villagers took out his funeral procession. However, they faced a major obstacle when they reached the rain-swollen drain.

The strong water current, slippery stones and mud made the crossing difficult. Despite the risks, villagers formed a group and carefully crossed the drain while carrying the body to ensure the last rites could be performed.