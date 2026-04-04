ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Hooch Tragedy | Toll Mounts To 7, Several Critical In Motihari; Illegal Methanol Network Busted

Motihari: Two more fatalities have been reported on Saturday in Motihari in the spurious liquor case, taking the toll to seven in the past three days. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal confirmed the deaths. The deceased have been identified as Chandu Kumar, Pramod Yadav, Parikshan Manjhi, Hiralal Bhagat, Lalkishor Rai, Sampat Sah, and Laddu Sah.

On Thursday in Balganga village under Raghunathpur police station limits, two people died. Three more deaths were reported on Friday, followed by two on Saturday. At present, 20 people are admitted to the district hospital, with 14 in critical condition. Six victims have also lost their eyesight. Among the seriously ill are Loha Thakur, Rahul Kumar, Ravindra Yadav, Dinesh Yadav, and Umesh Ram, officials said.

With the death toll rising, the district administration has launched awareness campaigns in affected villages. Public announcements are being made urging anyone who consumed liquor between April 1 and April 3 to seek immediate medical attention at the district hospital, as the toxic liquor is causing blindness and fatalities.

According to police investigations, the roots of the tragedy lie in the Piprakothi police station area, where two major spirit smugglers, identified as Kanhaiya and Raja, allegedly procured large quantities of methanol-laced industrial spirit. Methanol is a highly toxic chemical meant for industrial use, but was used by illegal liquor networks to increase profits.

Local police have busted a gang dealing in what has been called as a "death cocktail." Experts say that consuming such a mixture can lead to liver failure, blindness, and death. Investigations revealed that the accused planned to distribute the toxic spirit at low prices across the market.

The supply chain, exposed by police, shows that Kanhaiya and Raja passed the consignment to middlemen Khalifa and Sunil Shah, which then reached main distributors Naga Rai and Jammu Baitha. Naga Rai handled distribution in the Parsona area, while Jammu Baitha managed operations in Balganga. Through this network, the toxic liquor reached small shops and households in rural areas.