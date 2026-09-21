ETV Bharat / state

7 Days And Counting: Bus Strike Slows Down Delhi, Leaves Commuters In The Lurch

New Delhi: It is an ongoing ordeal on the roads of Delhi. Monday was the seventh day of strike by drivers employed by private agencies for buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The strike started on September 15. Initially, the bus drivers and employees at Burari depot had sought permission for a one-day symbolic protest regarding their demands. The objective of the demonstration was to put forward their pending demands and issues related to working conditions before the government and management. However, due to long-standing dissatisfaction among the drivers and employees, this protest was not limited to just one day. Gradually drivers from other depots too started joining it.

The employees' primary demand is to raise the current minimum daily wage from Rs 862 to Rs 2,000. They have also demanded a minimum in-hand salary of approximately Rs 45,000.

There is a demand to provide contractual drivers and conductors with benefits and facilities on a par with government employees. The union argues that despite the nature of the work being identical, there are disparities in service conditions and benefits.

Apart from cashless health insurance coverage for all drivers and their families, a demand has been raised to halt the practice of deducting fines or money from a driver's salary in the event of accidents, scratches, or other damage to the bus. They argue that there should be clear and transparent rules regarding such deductions.

The employees have also demanded transparent overtime payments, medical coverage, and annual bonuses for working extra hours. A meeting was held at the DTC headquarters on September 17 to resolve the strike, attended by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior DTC officials. Representatives of the striking employees and union office-bearers also participated in it.

According to the striking employees and union officials, it was clarified during the meeting that drivers hired by private operators are not direct employees of the DTC. Therefore, their wages cannot be increased directly by the DTC or the government. The employees said that, following the meeting, the Transport Minister assured them that other demands would be addressed in accordance with the rules and that action would be taken regarding payment-related issues. The union maintains that reaching a consensus to end the strike is unlikely until the employees' demand for a salary hike is addressed.

Crippling Commuting Crisis

Over 40 lakh passengers regularly travel on DTC buses. The strike is directly affecting ordinary commuters in Delhi. Those heading out for work, school, college, or business in the morning are facing long waiting hours at bus stops. The DTC has been unable to deploy a sufficient number of buses using its own drivers. Unable to find buses, many commuters are forced to rely on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs.

Passenger pressure has mounted in areas where the Metro is available. With overcrowding at Metro stations, many commuters are forced to switch to auto-rickshaws or e-rickshaws to complete their journeys after getting off the Metro. As a result, what would have been a standard bus ride has turned into a costlier and more time-consuming commute for many. In other words, the impact of the strike is not limited to DTC depots or drivers; it is directly affecting Delhi's daily economy and the mobility of lakhs of commuters.

Anita works at Jhandewalan and comes from Uttam Nagar. “Due to the bus strike, I have to spend Rs 100 every day,” she said.

Sunil, who lives in Saket, commutes to Jhandewalan where he is employed with a private company. “We are facing a lot of problems due to the bus strike. In such a situation, people are forced to pay higher fares to travel by Metro or other means of public transport,” he said.

Metro ridership has gone up. According to the official data released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on September 17, over 82.44 lakh passengers travelled by the Metro, which is the record for the highest number of passengers in a day so far.