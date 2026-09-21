7 Days And Counting: Bus Strike Slows Down Delhi, Leaves Commuters In The Lurch
Protesters' primary demand is to raise minimum daily wage from Rs 862 to Rs 2,000; meeting to resolve the strike was inconclusive, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: It is an ongoing ordeal on the roads of Delhi. Monday was the seventh day of strike by drivers employed by private agencies for buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
The strike started on September 15. Initially, the bus drivers and employees at Burari depot had sought permission for a one-day symbolic protest regarding their demands. The objective of the demonstration was to put forward their pending demands and issues related to working conditions before the government and management. However, due to long-standing dissatisfaction among the drivers and employees, this protest was not limited to just one day. Gradually drivers from other depots too started joining it.
The employees' primary demand is to raise the current minimum daily wage from Rs 862 to Rs 2,000. They have also demanded a minimum in-hand salary of approximately Rs 45,000.
There is a demand to provide contractual drivers and conductors with benefits and facilities on a par with government employees. The union argues that despite the nature of the work being identical, there are disparities in service conditions and benefits.
Apart from cashless health insurance coverage for all drivers and their families, a demand has been raised to halt the practice of deducting fines or money from a driver's salary in the event of accidents, scratches, or other damage to the bus. They argue that there should be clear and transparent rules regarding such deductions.
The employees have also demanded transparent overtime payments, medical coverage, and annual bonuses for working extra hours. A meeting was held at the DTC headquarters on September 17 to resolve the strike, attended by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior DTC officials. Representatives of the striking employees and union office-bearers also participated in it.
According to the striking employees and union officials, it was clarified during the meeting that drivers hired by private operators are not direct employees of the DTC. Therefore, their wages cannot be increased directly by the DTC or the government. The employees said that, following the meeting, the Transport Minister assured them that other demands would be addressed in accordance with the rules and that action would be taken regarding payment-related issues. The union maintains that reaching a consensus to end the strike is unlikely until the employees' demand for a salary hike is addressed.
Crippling Commuting Crisis
Over 40 lakh passengers regularly travel on DTC buses. The strike is directly affecting ordinary commuters in Delhi. Those heading out for work, school, college, or business in the morning are facing long waiting hours at bus stops. The DTC has been unable to deploy a sufficient number of buses using its own drivers. Unable to find buses, many commuters are forced to rely on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs.
Passenger pressure has mounted in areas where the Metro is available. With overcrowding at Metro stations, many commuters are forced to switch to auto-rickshaws or e-rickshaws to complete their journeys after getting off the Metro. As a result, what would have been a standard bus ride has turned into a costlier and more time-consuming commute for many. In other words, the impact of the strike is not limited to DTC depots or drivers; it is directly affecting Delhi's daily economy and the mobility of lakhs of commuters.
Anita works at Jhandewalan and comes from Uttam Nagar. “Due to the bus strike, I have to spend Rs 100 every day,” she said.
Sunil, who lives in Saket, commutes to Jhandewalan where he is employed with a private company. “We are facing a lot of problems due to the bus strike. In such a situation, people are forced to pay higher fares to travel by Metro or other means of public transport,” he said.
Metro ridership has gone up. According to the official data released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on September 17, over 82.44 lakh passengers travelled by the Metro, which is the record for the highest number of passengers in a day so far.
Shortage Of DTC Drivers
The current crisis in Delhi goes beyond just the strike itself; it has also highlighted the issue of balancing the number of buses with available manpower. With 3,908 permanent and 4,314 contractual drivers available against a fleet of 6,631 buses, the figures indicate that the DTC lacks sufficient drivers to operate its fleet at full capacity. This is precisely why it is difficult for the DTC to normalise its bus services using alternative driver arrangements during the strike by private operators' drivers.
According to the transport system, an average of 2.5 drivers is required to operate a bus, factoring in a shift of eight hours for a driver that starts from 4 AM. According to this, about 16,577 drivers are required to run 6,631 buses at full capacity. In such a situation, it is not possible to operate the entire bus service relying only on 3,908 permanent drivers. Even after adding contract drivers, the available driver number remains only around 8,222.
In view of the problems being faced by the passengers due to the bus strike, DTC started taking buses on the road from Friday itself through its available drivers. However, this was opposed by private bus drivers. Amidst the protest, the drivers sent by DTC took some buses out of the depot and parked them on the roadside. However, very few buses were able to hit the road.
Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Employees' Unity Union, has alleged collusion between the DTC and private bus operators regarding the practice of moving buses out of depots and parking them on the roadside. He claims that if a scheduled bus fails to leave the depot, a penalty is imposed on the operator concerned or the DTC. According to the union, this penalty can range from approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per bus. Chaudhary alleges that buses are being moved out of depots and parked on the roadside solely to avoid these penalties while very few buses are actually operating on the roads.
The situation has escalated to the point where drivers attempting to operate buses — refusing to join the strike — have allegedly been humiliated; incidents include drivers being garlanded with shoes, having ink smeared on their faces, and one driver being made to wear bangles by a woman as a form of protest. Several buses have had their windows smashed by stone-throwing, and there have been reports of minor injuries to both drivers and passengers.
Currently, only about 30 per cent of the buses are operational on the roads. The remaining buses are either inside the depots or parked along the roadside outside them.
Amidst this, over 52 private drivers at the Tahkhand depot have resigned in protest against the lack of a salary hike. It is anticipated that the number of resignations could rise further in the coming days.
Politics Heats Up
Political rhetoric surrounding the issue has intensified. The Shiv Sena has already extended its support to the DTC Employees' Unity Union. Now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar have also targeted the BJP government, raising questions regarding the drivers' grievances.
AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the strike is causing hardship to Delhi residents and placing immense pressure on the Metro system. He urged the government to address the drivers' demands and restore bus services. He asserted that the government cannot evade its responsibility. Referring to the BJP’s "four-engine" government setup in Delhi — noting that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the central government are also aligned with the BJP — he insisted that the government must resolve the matter.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar too targeted the government, stating that the poor and middle-class commuters who rely on DTC buses are the ones most affected by the strike. He questioned the Transport Minister's stance that the striking drivers are not DTC employees.
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