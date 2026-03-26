ETV Bharat / state

7 Central Force Personnel Face Action Ahead Of Bengal Polls; EC Orders Probe, Transfers Five

Kolkata: Disciplinary action has been taken against seven personnel of central forces, who were deployed for election security in West Bengal. According to sources, the personnel, who are facing action, allegedly violated the norms of Election Commission that states that any personnel on duty will not accept any invitation or attend a social event. The personnel were posted in Murshidabad district and complaints were filed against them.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was launched, and the allegations were proved with evidence. The Commission ordered disciplinary proceedings against all seven individuals. In line with paramilitary regulations, two personnel have been taken into custody, while five have been transferred out of the state.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for April 23 and 29 and the poll schedule was announced on March 15. However, central forces had begun arriving earlier this month in two phases. So far, around 480 companies of central forces have been deployed across the state.