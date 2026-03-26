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7 Central Force Personnel Face Action Ahead Of Bengal Polls; EC Orders Probe, Transfers Five

Following the complaint, an inquiry was launched, and the allegations were proved with evidence.

7 Central Force Personnel Face Action Ahead Of Bengal Polls; EC Orders Probe, Transfers Five
Representational image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:04 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Disciplinary action has been taken against seven personnel of central forces, who were deployed for election security in West Bengal. According to sources, the personnel, who are facing action, allegedly violated the norms of Election Commission that states that any personnel on duty will not accept any invitation or attend a social event. The personnel were posted in Murshidabad district and complaints were filed against them.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was launched, and the allegations were proved with evidence. The Commission ordered disciplinary proceedings against all seven individuals. In line with paramilitary regulations, two personnel have been taken into custody, while five have been transferred out of the state.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for April 23 and 29 and the poll schedule was announced on March 15. However, central forces had begun arriving earlier this month in two phases. So far, around 480 companies of central forces have been deployed across the state.

According to the Election Commission, this incident may be used as a case study during training sessions for personnel deployed on election duty to prevent similar violations in the future.

Meanwhile, central forces are continuing route marches across various districts and interacting with the public to instil confidence ahead of polling. Additional deployments are expected, with around 1,920 more companies likely to arrive before the first phase of voting on April 23.

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TAGGED:

CAPF JAWANS
ELECTION DUTY
ACTION AGAINST CAPF
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA

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