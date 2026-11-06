ETV Bharat / state

7 Arrested Over Irregularities In NIOS Exam In Assam's Tinsukia

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Tinsukia: Seven people, including the principal of a school, were arrested for allegedly facilitating cheating and other unfair practices during NIOS examinations in Assam's Tinsukia district in exchange for money, police said on Friday.

It was alleged that candidates appearing for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) examinations at various centres in the district were charged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 in exchange for assurances of success, they said.

There were also allegations that candidates were allowed to use unfair means and were provided assistance during examinations after paying money, police said. A team led by Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Purunjay Bora conducted a surprise raid at the Bhawati Bhagwan DV Shiksha Niketan during the examination on Thursday and detected the alleged malpractice, they said.