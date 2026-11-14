Seven Arrested For Swindling Rs 22.3 Cr From Tamil Nadu Govt Account Via Online Transfer
The money was allegedly transferred without authorisation to multiple bank accounts between October 12 and 30, triggering an investigation by Chennai police.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police have arrested seven people in connection with the alleged illegal online transfer of more than Rs 22.30 crore from a Tamil Nadu government bank account.
The funds, amounting to Rs 22,30,04,879, were allegedly transferred without authorisation to multiple bank accounts between October 12 and 30, triggering an investigation by the Chennai police.
The money was part of the 15th Finance Commission's Health Sector Grant allocated for strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure in rural areas under the Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
The funds were maintained in an account in the name of the Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at an HDFC Bank branch in Nandanam's CIT Nagar, Chennai.
Authorised Regional Development Officers had been provided with separate usernames and passwords to access the account and release payments to contractors. Transactions were permitted only through authorised officials.
However, officials discovered that unidentified persons had gained access to the account and transferred the government funds electronically without approval.
Following the discovery, Ramprasad, a Block Development Officer and Superintendent in the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner.
The Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime wing registered a case under five sections and launched an investigation into the unauthorised transactions, the beneficiary accounts and the people involved.
Based on preliminary findings, police arrested three accused — Loganathan, Annadurai and Chellapandiyan. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Further investigation led to the arrest of four more people from Sivaganga and other districts, taking the total number of arrests to seven.
Money Mule Network Under Investigation
Investigators have found that the fraud involved the transfer of funds through 24 different bank accounts. Police suspect that the accused used a method known as a money mule network to move the money.
In this method, individuals are persuaded or recruited, sometimes in return for a commission, to provide access to their bank accounts. The accounts are then used to receive and transfer illegally obtained funds through multiple transactions, making it difficult to trace the original source and final destination.
Police are examining the links between the seven arrested persons and the 24 bank accounts, as well as the movement of the money after it was transferred.
Investigators are also probing whether cybercriminal networks operating from abroad were involved in the fraud and whether Indian bank accounts were used to route the funds. Further investigation is under way.
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