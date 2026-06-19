68-Year-Old Woman Rescued By 108 Ambulance Personnel After Indian Gaur Attack In Tamil Nadu Forest
With no electricity in the area, the rescue personnel carried the injured woman on a stretcher through the hilly terrain using torchlights.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A 68-year-old woman who was critically injured in an attack by an Indian gaur (Indian bison) was rescued by 108 ambulance personnel in an overnight operation and admitted to a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.
The victim, Valliyammal, a resident of the Oothu Tea Estate near Manjolai in the Western Ghats close to Ambasamudram, was attacked by a gaur that was roaming the area. Local residents rescued the woman and alerted the 108 ambulance service.
As Oothu lies inside a forest area known for frequent elephant movement, the ambulance crew, assisted by the Forest Department, took several hours to reach the remote location.
With no electricity in the area, the rescue personnel carried the injured woman on a stretcher through the hilly terrain using torchlights. She was later shifted to an ambulance and transported to the Ambasamudram Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
The rescue operation as also complicated due to the poor condition of the mountain road, located about 3,000 feet above Manimuthar. Although tea production in the Manjolai region has ceased, nearly 100 workers continue to live in the area while pursuing various demands related to their rehabilitation and livelihood.
Since Manjolai has been declared a protected forest area, several government services, including healthcare, education and postal facilities, have been discontinued. Officials also said that sightings and movement of wild animals have increased in the region due to reduced human activity.
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