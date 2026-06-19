ETV Bharat / state

68-Year-Old Woman Rescued By 108 Ambulance Personnel After Indian Gaur Attack In Tamil Nadu Forest

Tirunelveli: A 68-year-old woman who was critically injured in an attack by an Indian gaur (Indian bison) was rescued by 108 ambulance personnel in an overnight operation and admitted to a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The victim, Valliyammal, a resident of the Oothu Tea Estate near Manjolai in the Western Ghats close to Ambasamudram, was attacked by a gaur that was roaming the area. Local residents rescued the woman and alerted the 108 ambulance service.

As Oothu lies inside a forest area known for frequent elephant movement, the ambulance crew, assisted by the Forest Department, took several hours to reach the remote location.