Political Blame Game Erupts In Bengal After Man's Death Following 'Stressful' SIR Hearing

Joynagar: Najitul Molla, a 68-year-old man from Joynagar in West Bengal, who attended the SIR hearing with an oxygen tube in his nose, died the very next day. His family claimed that the elderly man died due to anxiety and panic.

According to local sources, Najitul Molla was a resident of Uttar Thakurchak area under Gardewani Panchayat in Joynagar of South 24 Parganas and his name was not in the 2002 voter list.

According to his family members, the elderly man, who was anxious about this, suffered a heart attack. On December 20, he was initially taken to a hospital in Diamond Harbour. Later, due to his deteriorating condition, he was transferred to Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on December 31, Najitul received an ECI notice, summoning him for the SIR hearing. His family members signed a bond at the hospital and brought the elderly man home before taking him for the hearing. The next day, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Chittaranjan Hospital, where he died.

Najitul's nephew, Nazir Hossain Molla, said, "He had been ill for a long time. At the same time, he received summon for SIR hearing. Ignoring his physical condition, he attended the hearing with an oxygen tube in his nose. But his body could not withstand the strain of the journey."