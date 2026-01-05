Political Blame Game Erupts In Bengal After Man's Death Following 'Stressful' SIR Hearing
According to his family members, the elderly man, who was anxious about this, suffered a heart attack.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST|
Updated : January 5, 2026 at 1:51 AM IST
Joynagar: Najitul Molla, a 68-year-old man from Joynagar in West Bengal, who attended the SIR hearing with an oxygen tube in his nose, died the very next day. His family claimed that the elderly man died due to anxiety and panic.
According to local sources, Najitul Molla was a resident of Uttar Thakurchak area under Gardewani Panchayat in Joynagar of South 24 Parganas and his name was not in the 2002 voter list.
According to his family members, the elderly man, who was anxious about this, suffered a heart attack. On December 20, he was initially taken to a hospital in Diamond Harbour. Later, due to his deteriorating condition, he was transferred to Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, on December 31, Najitul received an ECI notice, summoning him for the SIR hearing. His family members signed a bond at the hospital and brought the elderly man home before taking him for the hearing. The next day, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Chittaranjan Hospital, where he died.
Najitul's nephew, Nazir Hossain Molla, said, "He had been ill for a long time. At the same time, he received summon for SIR hearing. Ignoring his physical condition, he attended the hearing with an oxygen tube in his nose. But his body could not withstand the strain of the journey."
The deceased's son, Harun Molla, said, "We have been living here for generations. But despite this, my father's name was not included in the 2002 voter list. For the past few days, my father has been extremely worried about this. Despite his severe illness, we took him for the hearing with an oxygen tube. Later, he became even more ill. He died due to his physical condition and mental stress. We are still very anxious about our future.”
Jaynagar Trinamool Congress leader Shahabuddin Sheikh said, "Due to the Election Commission's conspiracy called SIR, people are losing their lives in Bengal. This time, Nazitul Molla lost his life. He became terrified and stopped eating after he was summoned. The Election Commission and the BJP must take responsibility for his death. We will continue to fight against this."
Biswanath Patra, the vice-president of the BJP's Jaynagar organisational district, said, "The death of that elderly man is extremely unfortunate. But if someone dies due to physical illness, the ruling party of the state should not politicise that death by linking it to the SIR. If any person dies, the Trinamool Congress calls it a death due to SIR-induced fear. We want the police to investigate the case thoroughly."
Rupantar Sengupta, the additional superintendent of police of Baruipur Police District, said, "So far, we have not received any complaints from the family. We’ll investigate once we receive it.”