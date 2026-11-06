ETV Bharat / state

67.24% Turnout For Local Body Elections In Andhra Pradesh; 4 Voters, 2 Polling Officials Die In Separate Incidents

Tribals on their way to cast votes at Sujanakota in Munchangiputtu mandal. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Barring a few isolated incidents, voting for the local body elections across Andhra Pradesh was held peacefully on Thursday, with a voter turnout recorded at 67.24 per cent. Four voters and two election duty personnel died in separate incidents either while heading to polling stations or after casting their votes, sources said.

The State Election Commission announced that voter turnout of approximately 67.24 per cent was recorded by 5 pm. As some voters remained at certain polling stations even after 5 pm, the final turnout percentage is likely to increase.

6 People Die In Separate Incidents Chitta Tulasi Reddy, 63, from Repudi village in Phirangipuram mandal (Guntur district) and Khagga Tirupati Rao, 65, from Vatticherukuru passed away shortly after casting their votes. Eda David, 50, from Aryapeta in Yalamanchili mandal (West Godavari district) collapsed and died following a heart attack near a polling station. Bhaskar Goud, 43, a native of Chennampalli in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district, who had migrated to Nagdhar in the Sangareddy district of Telangana, cast his vote in his hometown and was travelling to Gooty on a two-wheeler with a friend. While they were returning, a car collided with an electricity pole, which subsequently collapsed and fell onto the two individuals riding the two-wheeler. Goud suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Geddada Namashivaya, 61, a resident of Kambotlapalem in Yelamanchili mandal, served as a Head Constable at the Palakollu Police Station. He had travelled to Chandaparru in Palakollu mandal as part of his duty for the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) elections. After the polling concluded, while he was speaking with staff members at the Mandal Parishad office after handing over the ballot boxes, he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Haritha Goud, 58, a resident of Rayadurg, worked as a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Poolakurthi, D. Hirehal mandal. She was serving as an Assistant Polling Officer at a polling booth in Kadadarakunta. In the afternoon, she experienced respiratory difficulties. Medical staff present at the location shifted her to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Kudair, but she passed away while undergoing treatment there. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed condolences over the teacher's death. They assured that the government would provide full support to her family.