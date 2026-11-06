67.24% Turnout For Local Body Elections In Andhra Pradesh; 4 Voters, 2 Polling Officials Die In Separate Incidents
The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Alluri Sitarama Raju district (59%) and the highest voter turnout was registered in Satya Sai district (82.60%).
Published : November 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Amaravati: Barring a few isolated incidents, voting for the local body elections across Andhra Pradesh was held peacefully on Thursday, with a voter turnout recorded at 67.24 per cent. Four voters and two election duty personnel died in separate incidents either while heading to polling stations or after casting their votes, sources said.
The State Election Commission announced that voter turnout of approximately 67.24 per cent was recorded by 5 pm. As some voters remained at certain polling stations even after 5 pm, the final turnout percentage is likely to increase.
6 People Die In Separate Incidents
Chitta Tulasi Reddy, 63, from Repudi village in Phirangipuram mandal (Guntur district) and Khagga Tirupati Rao, 65, from Vatticherukuru passed away shortly after casting their votes. Eda David, 50, from Aryapeta in Yalamanchili mandal (West Godavari district) collapsed and died following a heart attack near a polling station.
Bhaskar Goud, 43, a native of Chennampalli in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district, who had migrated to Nagdhar in the Sangareddy district of Telangana, cast his vote in his hometown and was travelling to Gooty on a two-wheeler with a friend. While they were returning, a car collided with an electricity pole, which subsequently collapsed and fell onto the two individuals riding the two-wheeler. Goud suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
Geddada Namashivaya, 61, a resident of Kambotlapalem in Yelamanchili mandal, served as a Head Constable at the Palakollu Police Station. He had travelled to Chandaparru in Palakollu mandal as part of his duty for the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) elections. After the polling concluded, while he was speaking with staff members at the Mandal Parishad office after handing over the ballot boxes, he suddenly collapsed and passed away.
Haritha Goud, 58, a resident of Rayadurg, worked as a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Poolakurthi, D. Hirehal mandal. She was serving as an Assistant Polling Officer at a polling booth in Kadadarakunta. In the afternoon, she experienced respiratory difficulties. Medical staff present at the location shifted her to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Kudair, but she passed away while undergoing treatment there.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed condolences over the teacher's death. They assured that the government would provide full support to her family.
67.24% Turnout
Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm. Officials allowed all those who were already inside the polling stations by the 5 pm deadline to cast their votes. Excluding seats won unanimously, elections were held for 7,767 MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) seats and 582 ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) seats across the state.
In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, tribals travelled by country boats to reach the polling centre at Sujanakota in Munchangiputtu mandal. The tribals from nine villages within the Sujanakota panchayat boarded boats to cross the Matsyagedda stream at Kummariputtu. After reaching the opposite bank, they walked four kilometres on foot to cast their votes.
Of the total of 2,24,32,460 eligible voters in the areas where MPTC and ZPTC elections were held, 1,50,84,014 (67.24 per cent) exercised their franchise. A turnout of 11.71 per cent was recorded in the first two hours. By 1 pm, the turnout had reached 30.50 per cent. Between 1 pm and 3 pm, a large number of voters arrived at the polling stations to cast their votes. During this two-hour period, a voter turnout of 28.05 per cent was recorded.
The lowest voter turnout in the state was recorded in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, at 59 per cent. Officials stated that the highest voter turnout, at 82.60 per cent, was recorded in Satya Sai district. The turnout was 71.78 per cent in YSR district, 62.96 per cent in West Godavari district, 72 per cent in Vizianagaram, 64.75 per cent in Tirupati, 60 per cent in Srikakulam, 66 per cent in Nellore, 68.50 per cent in Prakasam, 63 per cent in Polavaram, and 64 per cent in Parvathipuram Manyam.
Polling percentage in other districts was recorded as follows: 70.94 per cent in Palnadu district, 71 per cent in NTR district, 69.78 per cent in Markapuram, 68.23 per cent in Kurnool, 68 per cent in Krishna, 61.72 per cent in Kakinada, 73.12 per cent in Guntur, 64 per cent in Eluru, 60.20 per cent in East Godavari, 61.90 per cent in Konaseema district, 70 per cent in Chittoor, 71 per cent in Bapatla, 68.10 per cent in Annamayya, 70.71 per cent in Anantapur, and 70 per cent in Anakapalli.
These figures are subject to change following the final tally. The percentages are expected to increase, given that re-polling is set to take place in some locations, and elections are yet to be held in five mandals.
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