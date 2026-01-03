ETV Bharat / state

65,000 AAY Beneficiaries To Get Free 1 Kg Sugar Every Month Till March 2027: Delhi Govt

New Delhi: In a new year initiative for the poor and marginalised sections of society, the Delhi government has approved the distribution of free sugar to all the Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries from January 2026 to March 2027. The decision was taken in a recent meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a Delhi CMO statement said on Saturday.

The chief minister said in the statement that under this initiative, all AAY beneficiaries in Delhi will be provided one kilogram of sugar per month, free of cost, in properly branded and standardised packets. This initiative marks another step in the Delhi government's pro-poor policies, ensuring both food security and access to quality supplies, she asserted.