65-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Gujarat; Killers Severe Her Legs To Loot Silver Anklets
The attackers barged into the house where the woman was alone and murdered her before escaping with the silver anklets.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Chhota Udaipur: In a shocking murder reported from Gujarat, a 65-year-old woman was killed by unknown attackers, who severed her legs and looted her silver anklets in Chhota Udaipur on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at Gadh Boriad, located in the Naswadi Taluka of the district. According to preliminary information, unidentified individuals broke into Datriben Bhimabhai Bhil's house while she was alone. To steal the silver anklets from her legs, the perpetrators first murdered the woman and subsequently severed both of her legs.
I M Jhala, Police Inspector (PI), Naswadi Police Station said that Datriben was found dead inside her own house on the night of April 29. Upon receiving the information, a team was rushed to the crime scene, he said.
According to Jhala, preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants murdered the woman by a blow to the head with a heavy object. “Her legs had been severed by an unidentified individual who then stole the silver anklets," he said.
In connection with the incident, the deceased's son Kishan Bhil has lodged a formal complaint at the Naswadi Police Station. "We will not accept my mother's body until the police locate her killers and ensure they are brought to justice," Bhil said.
Police are investigating the murder from all possible angles while further proceedings are underway.
The tradition of women wearing silver anklets is common in tribal regions. Keeping this fact in mind, the police suspect that the robbers committed this murder specifically to acquire the jewelry. Datriben lived alone in a modest hut situated near the village entrance, a circumstance that likely made it easier for the perpetrators to carry out the crime.
The shocking murder has created an atmosphere of fear and outrage throughout the village.
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