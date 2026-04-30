ETV Bharat / state

65-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Gujarat; Killers Severe Her Legs To Loot Silver Anklets

Chhota Udaipur: In a shocking murder reported from Gujarat, a 65-year-old woman was killed by unknown attackers, who severed her legs and looted her silver anklets in Chhota Udaipur on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at Gadh Boriad, located in the Naswadi Taluka of the district. According to preliminary information, unidentified individuals broke into Datriben Bhimabhai Bhil's house while she was alone. To steal the silver anklets from her legs, the perpetrators first murdered the woman and subsequently severed both of her legs.

I M Jhala, Police Inspector (PI), Naswadi Police Station said that Datriben was found dead inside her own house on the night of April 29. Upon receiving the information, a team was rushed to the crime scene, he said.

According to Jhala, preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants murdered the woman by a blow to the head with a heavy object. “Her legs had been severed by an unidentified individual who then stole the silver anklets," he said.