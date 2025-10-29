65-Year-Old Woman Gangraped, Murdered In Thane
Police said one of the suspects have been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Thane: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by unidentified men in a village in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred while she had gone to the farm in the afternoon. The victim's son told police he had seen three men fleeing from the area. Police have taken one of the suspects into custody and search is on for the rest.
On information, a team from Ganeshpuri police station, along with Thane Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Abhinav Mittal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rahul Jhalte, visited the spot for inspection and then the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where postmortem is being conducted.
"A case of rape and murder has been registered at Ganeshpuri police station and investigations have been launched. One of the suspects are in police custody," said senior police inspector Kamlesh Bachhav.
The family members said they had rushed to the farm after hearing about the incident and found the woman lying unconscious on the field. They then informed the local police station and a team from Ganeshpuri police station reached the spot. The police took the body to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for postmortem.
Notably, the victim was wearing gold ornaments weighing five to six tolas and all were intact. Family members told police that the motive behind the murder was not theft as the accused had not stolen any of the ornaments. They have demanded that the accused should be nabbed and punished severely.
"The gangrape and murder of the elderly woman is a highly condemnable incident. It proves that the criminals don't fear the police or administration. The police should take action against the accused immediately," social activist and president of the lawyers' association, advocate Kiran Channe said.
