65-Year-Old Woman Gangraped, Murdered In Thane

Thane: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by unidentified men in a village in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred while she had gone to the farm in the afternoon. The victim's son told police he had seen three men fleeing from the area. Police have taken one of the suspects into custody and search is on for the rest.

On information, a team from Ganeshpuri police station, along with Thane Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Abhinav Mittal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rahul Jhalte, visited the spot for inspection and then the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where postmortem is being conducted.

"A case of rape and murder has been registered at Ganeshpuri police station and investigations have been launched. One of the suspects are in police custody," said senior police inspector Kamlesh Bachhav.