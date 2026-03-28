ETV Bharat / state

65 Booked For Circulating Obscene Videos Of Victims In 'Bondhu Baba' Ashok Kharat Case

Nashik: Four days after Nashik District Sessions Court sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to police custody, the Nashik Cyber Police has registered cases against 65 individuals for sharing objectionable videos and images of women survivors on social media platforms, marking a significant escalation in action against digital offenders.

Ashok Kharat, a merchant navy captain posing as a godman 'Bondhu Baba', has been charged with sexually exploiting multiple women. Following his arrest, disturbing videos allegedly depicting the abuse began circulating widely on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp.

According to investigators, several of these videos not only showed the survivors in compromising situations but also failed to conceal their identities, causing further mental trauma and harassment.

Cyber police also revealed that some individuals used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to morph images and defame the victims.

Police Inspector Sanjay Pise of the Nashik Cyber Police Station issued a stern warning, stating that sharing such content is a punishable offence. "Any video or message revealing the identity, relatives, or address of victims must not be circulated. Those in possession of such material must delete it immediately. Forwarding such content will lead to strict legal action and arrest," he told ETV Bharat.