64 Haryana Youths Rescued From Myanmar Cyber-Slavery Camps; Around 10,000 Indians Feared Trapped

Gurugram: Haryana's Gurugram Police busted an international human trafficking and cyber fraud syndicate. This network lured Indian youth abroad with the promise of jobs, where they were forced to commit cyber fraud. Police have arrested four accused in this case.

As many as 64 youths from Haryana, who had been lured by fake job rackets based in Myanmar and Thailand, are safely repatriated. Police said the network lured Indian youths abroad with the promise of jobs and forced them to commit cyber fraud.

Investigations have revealed that a cyber fraud gang lured Indian youth to Thailand with lucrative salaries and promises of foreign employment. From there, they were lured into Myanmar via the "donkey route," where gangs from China and Myanmar jointly ran cyber fraud centres.

Police said some of these centres were also run by Chinese operators, who forced the youth to commit online fraud against citizens of other countries, including the United States.

After reaching Myanmar, the victims were left with no option. They had neither passports nor any means of return. Victims said that they were brutally tortured, beaten, and confined in locked rooms if they resisted the fraud targets or demanded to be returned to India.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber ​​Crime, Gurugram, said that based on information received from youths who escaped, it is estimated that 5,000 to 10,000 Indians are still trapped there. Through a joint effort by the Gurugram Police and various central agencies, 64 youths from Haryana have been deported to their home state from fraud camps in Myanmar.