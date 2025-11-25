64 Haryana Youths Rescued From Myanmar Cyber-Slavery Camps; Around 10,000 Indians Feared Trapped
Investigations revealed that cyber fraud gangs lured Indian youth to Thailand first with lucrative jobs and salaries there.
Published : November 25, 2025
Gurugram: Haryana's Gurugram Police busted an international human trafficking and cyber fraud syndicate. This network lured Indian youth abroad with the promise of jobs, where they were forced to commit cyber fraud. Police have arrested four accused in this case.
As many as 64 youths from Haryana, who had been lured by fake job rackets based in Myanmar and Thailand, are safely repatriated. Police said the network lured Indian youths abroad with the promise of jobs and forced them to commit cyber fraud.
Investigations have revealed that a cyber fraud gang lured Indian youth to Thailand with lucrative salaries and promises of foreign employment. From there, they were lured into Myanmar via the "donkey route," where gangs from China and Myanmar jointly ran cyber fraud centres.
Police said some of these centres were also run by Chinese operators, who forced the youth to commit online fraud against citizens of other countries, including the United States.
After reaching Myanmar, the victims were left with no option. They had neither passports nor any means of return. Victims said that they were brutally tortured, beaten, and confined in locked rooms if they resisted the fraud targets or demanded to be returned to India.
Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber Crime, Gurugram, said that based on information received from youths who escaped, it is estimated that 5,000 to 10,000 Indians are still trapped there. Through a joint effort by the Gurugram Police and various central agencies, 64 youths from Haryana have been deported to their home state from fraud camps in Myanmar.
The Cyber Crime official said four persons were arrested after questioning. "The Indian government, in collaboration with the Thai authorities, launched an operation to bring back nearly 1000 Indians. Four flights that arrived in India on November 6th, 10th, 18th and 19th carried 64 people from Haryana. All of them were questioned in detail. After coordinating with the Home Ministry, four people from Bhiwani and Hisar were arrested," he said.
The ACP added, "The arrested accused had first sent 15 people from Haryana and Rajasthan to Thailand and then illegally transported them to Myanmar. There are scam compounds there known as KK Park, from where a huge cyber-fraud network is being operated across India. The accused were paid a large amount for each Indian youth sent to Myanmar, and this money was later converted into Bitcoin."
Sharing further details, the official said, "They lured people by offering jobs with salaries of Rs one lakh per month, claiming they were supposed to do simple data entry. People were asked to make introduction videos and typing videos. After these were uploaded on Telegram, flight tickets were sent. The youth landed in Thailand and were then taken to Myanmar after changing 15-16 vehicles and even crossing a river. According to our information, around 5000 to 10,000 Indians are currently inside KK Park. There are also foreign nationals there, including Pakistanis and Ethiopians."
ACP Dewan informed that the masterminds of this entire racket are from China. "They run a massive cyber-fraud network across India. They offered fake jobs to young people through Telegram and Instagram pages under the name of jobs in Bangkok. The arrested accused are in police remand, and further investigation is underway," he said.
Urging youngsters to not fall into the trap, the ACP warned, "Many more youths from Haryana are still trapped in Myanmar. This gang is actively trying to recruit more young people. I appeal to everyone: do not fall for job offers in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos or Vietnam on Instagram, Telegram or any other app. All these are scams. Stay alert or else you could land in serious trouble."
