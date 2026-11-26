63-Year-Old Woman And 75-Year-Old Man Tie The Knot At Himachal Pradesh Old Age Home
The wedding of 63-year-old Sabina and 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was celebrated with traditional rituals, music and gathering of residents.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:26 AM IST
Bilaspur: Remember the movie Amrit starring Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil, who, in their old age, were abandoned by their families and happily lived in an old-age home? A similar incident has come to light in Bilaspur, where two elderly people, one who lost her husband and the other who was abandoned by his family, have tied the knot.
Unlike the movie, these two have exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Deoli, Bilaspur.
The wedding of 63-year-old Sabina and 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was celebrated with traditional rituals, music and a gathering of residents.
The celebrations began on Tuesday with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, followed by the exchange of garlands and seven sacred rounds around the fire in accordance with Hindu customs.
Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana also attended the ceremony, congratulated the newlyweds and presented them with a gift. District Welfare Officer Ramesh Bansal and old age home founder Prakash Bansal were among those present.
Kanhaiya Lal, 75, originally belongs to Thunag village in the Janjehli region of Mandi district. He once lived with his family and earned his livelihood through farming.
His wife died after a prolonged illness, and the couple had no children. According to reports, Kanhaiya Lal had transferred his land to his brothers. However, they allegedly later forced him out of the family home.
After being abandoned by his own family he eventually began living in a cave in the forest. In 2022, he was brought to Bilaspur and admitted to the old-age home.
On the other hand, Sabina, 63, originally hails from Kolkata. She had set out on a journey but lost her way and eventually reached Shimla. At the time, she was also experiencing mental health difficulties. The police rescued her and shifted her to Nari Niketan in Mashobra, where she stayed for nearly four years.
In 2025, she was transferred to this old-age home, where she found a partner in Kanhaiya Lal. The two developed a liking for each other, which the management noticed. The two expressed their desire to marry and spend their lives together.
Advocate Prakash Bansal, founder of the old age home, said the marriage was organised after respecting the wishes of both individuals.
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