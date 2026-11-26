ETV Bharat / state

63-Year-Old Woman And 75-Year-Old Man Tie The Knot At Himachal Pradesh Old Age Home

The married couple. ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: Remember the movie Amrit starring Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil, who, in their old age, were abandoned by their families and happily lived in an old-age home? A similar incident has come to light in Bilaspur, where two elderly people, one who lost her husband and the other who was abandoned by his family, have tied the knot.

Unlike the movie, these two have exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Deoli, Bilaspur.

The wedding of 63-year-old Sabina and 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was celebrated with traditional rituals, music and a gathering of residents. The celebrations began on Tuesday with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, followed by the exchange of garlands and seven sacred rounds around the fire in accordance with Hindu customs. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana also attended the ceremony, congratulated the newlyweds and presented them with a gift. District Welfare Officer Ramesh Bansal and old age home founder Prakash Bansal were among those present. Kanhaiya Lal, 75, originally belongs to Thunag village in the Janjehli region of Mandi district. He once lived with his family and earned his livelihood through farming.