ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 63 Per Cent Water Schemes 'Non-Functional' In Jammu Kashmir: Assembly Panel

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s House Committee probe into the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) revealed that nearly 63 per cent of the region’s 3,253 water supply schemes are non-functional despite spending Rs 7,000 crore on them. It also found that 37 per cent of the projects claimed by the department “to be functional” are not fully operational.

The House panel was headed by National Conference legislator Justice Hasnain Masoodi (Retd) and comprised 13 other MLAs from ruling NC, Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Masoodi tabled the report on Monday in the legislative assembly on the first day of its autumn session. In a 1,252-page document, the panel mentioned a comprehensive review of departmental records, detailed project reports (DPRs), tender documents, and whistleblower assertions.

Additionally, committee members conducted field inspections across Jammu and Kashmir, analysed water quality data, and consulted with residents and officials.

The committee said the “story of failure” of JJM amounts to gross negligence of the Apex Level Committee, Executive Committee, District Level Committees and officers who manned these committees.

The report stated that the apex-level and subordinate committees completely “abdicated the authority” granted to them under government orders. It added that the top panel avoided taking critical steps and instead passed decisions down to lower-level officials to escape accountability.

“The same is true about other committees. The result has been an absence of proper planning, supervision and effective monitoring. The Constitution of multi-level hierarchy of institutions/authorities was well intended and not an idle formality,” the report said and pointed towards “gross negligence” on the part of those expected to play leadership roles.

“The result is that 63 per cent of 3,253 water supply schemes involving an expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore are non-operational and even 37 per cent water supply schemes claimed by the Jal Shakti Department to be functional are not fully operational, claim about number of Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) has been disputed during on-the-spot visits and even at some places raw water is supplied with filtration plants non-functional in violation of the pledge to supply safe drinking water,” the committee reported.

​The committee said that the shift from use of GI pipes to High-Density Polyethene (HDPE) in 2023, in the middle of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission by the Jal Shakti Department, years after the Mission was launched, cannot be justified.