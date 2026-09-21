Nearly 63 Per Cent Water Schemes 'Non-Functional' In Jammu Kashmir: Assembly Panel
A legislative report reveals that 63% of Jammu Kashmir's water schemes are non-functional despite an expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s House Committee probe into the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) revealed that nearly 63 per cent of the region’s 3,253 water supply schemes are non-functional despite spending Rs 7,000 crore on them. It also found that 37 per cent of the projects claimed by the department “to be functional” are not fully operational.
The House panel was headed by National Conference legislator Justice Hasnain Masoodi (Retd) and comprised 13 other MLAs from ruling NC, Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Masoodi tabled the report on Monday in the legislative assembly on the first day of its autumn session. In a 1,252-page document, the panel mentioned a comprehensive review of departmental records, detailed project reports (DPRs), tender documents, and whistleblower assertions.
Additionally, committee members conducted field inspections across Jammu and Kashmir, analysed water quality data, and consulted with residents and officials.
The committee said the “story of failure” of JJM amounts to gross negligence of the Apex Level Committee, Executive Committee, District Level Committees and officers who manned these committees.
The report stated that the apex-level and subordinate committees completely “abdicated the authority” granted to them under government orders. It added that the top panel avoided taking critical steps and instead passed decisions down to lower-level officials to escape accountability.
“The same is true about other committees. The result has been an absence of proper planning, supervision and effective monitoring. The Constitution of multi-level hierarchy of institutions/authorities was well intended and not an idle formality,” the report said and pointed towards “gross negligence” on the part of those expected to play leadership roles.
“The result is that 63 per cent of 3,253 water supply schemes involving an expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore are non-operational and even 37 per cent water supply schemes claimed by the Jal Shakti Department to be functional are not fully operational, claim about number of Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) has been disputed during on-the-spot visits and even at some places raw water is supplied with filtration plants non-functional in violation of the pledge to supply safe drinking water,” the committee reported.
The committee said that the shift from use of GI pipes to High-Density Polyethene (HDPE) in 2023, in the middle of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission by the Jal Shakti Department, years after the Mission was launched, cannot be justified.
“Their introduction not only resulted in huge loss to the public exchequer but also contributed to the delay in execution of WS Schemes and delay in making the schemes operational. This in turn deprived a large segment of the targeted population of the facility of safe and adequate drinking water; surprisingly, DPRs were not revised in violation of the clear directive of the Committee of Engineers,” it said in the report.
Pointing out the misplaced priorities, the panel said that the JJM authorities incurred huge expenditure on execution of the civil works without source confirmation. “The authorities responsible for decision-making are to be held responsible for the loss to state exchequer and failure of the JJM Mission,” the panel said.
The committee has also found below-standard civil works, shifting of schemes from the approved sites, and irregularities in laying of distribution pipe network. “On almost all the site visits found the GI as well as HDPE pipes used for the distribution network to have not been embedded but laid over the ground. The contractors, under the terms and conditions of the contract, were expected to lay the pipes underground as per the technical/engineering specifications. While laying the pipes over ground in violation of the terms and conditions of the contract, the contractors seemingly not only charged for the work not executed i.e., laying pipes underground but seemingly also got unduly benefited by receiving the amount on account of a false claim of laying the pipes underground but exposed the laid pipes to the avoidable damage,” the committee said.
The committee found unwarranted inclusion of the existing/under execution schemes under JJM in the name of retrofitting, irregularities in awarding contracts, sidelining PRI institutions, failure to cover entire rural population under JJM, delay in execution of JJM-Water Supply Scheme and failure to resolve land and other disputes.
“The posting of an engineer facing charges of alleged malpractice, as Chief Engineer Jammu without vigilance clearance, has raised eyebrows,” it said.
The tap water data existing on the ground varied from the figures shown in the official records. “The inaccuracies come across as giving a false impression as regards the implementation of JJM and the beneficiaries of Safe and Adequate Drinking Water. On spot visits, the House Committee came to know that far fewer than the number of FHTC indicated in the record have actually been provided the benefit of Safe and Adequate Drinking Water of the prescribed quality,” the committee said.
It has given 18-point recommendations including forming a High Level Committee to audit all water supply schemes, identify the officers and engineers responsible for such irregularities and proceed against them for the misconduct and violation under relevant law including J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, also fix responsibility upon the officers, officials, contractors, suppliers or agencies found responsible and involved in procurement, approval or utilisation of substandard material.
“The UT Government, on receipt of the report (s) from the High Level Committee recommended to be constituted in preceding paras may if the facts unravel on inquiry conducted by the High Level Committee(s), warrant investigation into the omissions and commissions found to have been committed, refer the matter to an investigating agency for investigation and take action warranted under law having regard to the results of such investigation,” it recommended.
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