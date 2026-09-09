ETV Bharat / state

6.24 Lakh Anomalies Flagged In Bengaluru Electoral Rolls, GBA Announces Special SIR Camps

According to official SIR data, 24,06,044 entries have been classified under the no-mapping and anomaly categories. These include 17,81,858 unmapped entries and 6,24,186 anomaly cases. Rao said anomalies include incorrect age entries and unusual age differences between parents and children.



“The process involves issuing notices, conducting hearings, examining documents and taking an appropriate decision in each case,” Rao said, adding that Group A officers would conduct hearings between 10 am and 5 pm. Authorities have appointed 1,225 additional AEROs, taking the total number of officers handling hearings to 1,301.



Official figures show that 24,06,590 notices have been generated, of which 8,36,343 have been delivered and 2,67,693 hearings completed. Another 15,70,247 notices were pending delivery, according to the report released on Wednesday. Rao said special arrangements were also being made for senior citizens and people with mobility difficulties. Family members may assist them, while officials can visit homes in appropriate cases. Similar assistance has been extended to well-known citizens, including Professor CNR Rao.



“Our intention is to include Indian citizens who are eligible to vote. At the same time, a person from another country, even if settled here, cannot be included without eligibility,” he said.



Special camps, awareness drive to reach voters



Special camps will be organised on September 19 and 20 for inclusion, claims and objections, with officials available to assist voters. Rao said awareness campaigns would also be expanded, with 20 vehicles deployed in each Assembly constituency for public announcements. Officials have been instructed to adopt flexibility when voters arrive for hearings on dates different from those assigned to them.



“We have told our officers to deal with people with empathy and facilitate them wherever possible. If problems emerge on a larger scale, senior officers will intervene and rectify them,” Rao said.



A dedicated helpline will also be introduced for problems involving missing documents, document acceptance and voter registration corrections, with details to be published online.



Form 6 Route for Eligible Voters Left Out



Rao clarified that Form 8, which is meant for corrections, cannot be used to secure inclusion where a voter’s name is absent from the roll due to the SIR process. Such applicants will be contacted and asked to submit Form 6. “In a large exercise, there can be errors of inclusion as well as exclusion. We will re-verify such cases. If an eligible person has been left out, we will facilitate inclusion through Form 6,” he said.



Since June 16, authorities have received 51,76,186 Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8, of which 46,95,163 accepted applications have been updated in the electoral roll, while 4,72,389 remain pending. Claims and objections can be filed until September 23, their disposal will continue until October 22, and the final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on October 27.