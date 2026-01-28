ETV Bharat / state

62-Yr-Old Man Dies In Indore; Locals Claim 29th Death Due To Contaminated Water

Indore: Following the death of a 62-year-old man in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, his family claimed on Wednesday that he died due to diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water. Including this case, locals have claimed that 29 persons have lost their lives so far in a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by contaminated drinking water in the area that began a month ago.

However, a “death audit” report presented by the state government to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday suggested that the deaths of 16 people in Bhagirathpura may be linked to the water-linked health crisis.

According to his family members, Bhagirathpura resident Khubchand Bandhaiya was being treated for vomiting and diarrhoea. His last rites were performed on Wednesday.

Bandhaiya’s son Rohit told PTI, “My father had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea for the past 15-20 days due to contaminated drinking water. We took him to the Urban Primary Health Centre in Bhagirathpura, where he was given medication. He died at our home on Tuesday.”