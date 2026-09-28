ETV Bharat / state

62 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Assam Hostel; Students Allege Repeated Hygiene Lapses

The students of the girls' hostel at Balajan in Kokrajhar were admitted to the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday morning. Hostel warden Sucharita Sen Maity said, “The current situation has arisen because the existing guidelines were not being properly followed. I had been receiving complaints from the students for a long time about the cook and the contractor regarding the food. We conducted several meetings earlier too so that such a situation did not occur, but we could not avoid it."

Kokrajhar district commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty said that after the suspected food poisoning incident in CIT, two magistrates have been sent to investigate the incident. Arrangements have been made for medical treatment so that the health of all the students does not deteriorate.'