ETV Bharat / state

62 Days Of Hope: Hyderabad Doctors Save Assam Boy With Severe Lung Infection

Brij Kaushik being taken to Hyderbad in an air ambulance. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at Hyderabad's Rainbow Children's Hospital saved the life of an eight-year-old boy from Assam battling a severe lung infection for more than two months.

Brij Kaushik, son of Kaushik Neog and Dr Adrija Dey of Guwahati, contracted influenza B, which later developed into pneumonia and caused extensive damage to his lungs. Despite receiving ventilator support for a week at a hospital in Guwahati, his condition deteriorated.

On the advice of local doctors, the family approached Rainbow Children's Hospital. A specialised medical team led by pediatric ECMO specialist Dr Kapil B Sachane flew to Guwahati on April 5 with an ECMO unit. It successfully transported the critically ill Brij to Hyderabad in an air ambulance.

"By the time the child reached us, his lungs were severely damaged and unable to provide sufficient oxygen to the body. We immediately placed him on Veno-Venous ECMO support, which temporarily performed the function of the lungs and helped his body recover," Dr Sachane said.