62 Days Of Hope: Hyderabad Doctors Save Assam Boy With Severe Lung Infection
Brij Kaushik contracted influenza B, which progressed into pneumonia, causing extensive damage to his lungs. His condition deteriorated despite receiving ventilator support for a week.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at Hyderabad's Rainbow Children's Hospital saved the life of an eight-year-old boy from Assam battling a severe lung infection for more than two months.
Brij Kaushik, son of Kaushik Neog and Dr Adrija Dey of Guwahati, contracted influenza B, which later developed into pneumonia and caused extensive damage to his lungs. Despite receiving ventilator support for a week at a hospital in Guwahati, his condition deteriorated.
On the advice of local doctors, the family approached Rainbow Children's Hospital. A specialised medical team led by pediatric ECMO specialist Dr Kapil B Sachane flew to Guwahati on April 5 with an ECMO unit. It successfully transported the critically ill Brij to Hyderabad in an air ambulance.
"By the time the child reached us, his lungs were severely damaged and unable to provide sufficient oxygen to the body. We immediately placed him on Veno-Venous ECMO support, which temporarily performed the function of the lungs and helped his body recover," Dr Sachane said.
Brij remained on ECMO support for 36 days, undergoing intensive treatment and monitoring. Doctors said the procedure gave his lungs enough time to heal while ensuring that vital organs continued to receive oxygen-rich blood.
"ECMO is often considered a last-resort life-support system. Brij's recovery is a testament to timely intervention, advanced medical care, and the determination shown by both the child and his family," the doctor added.
After spending about 62 days in the hospital, Brij recovered gradually and was discharged on June 7. Hospital officials described the case as one of the most challenging pediatric respiratory failures they had handled in recent times, highlighting how advanced ECMO therapy can offer a second chance to life for critically ill children.
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