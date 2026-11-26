ETV Bharat / state

600-Gram Baby Wins 74-Day Fight For Survival At Alipurduar District Hospital

Alipurduar: A baby girl born prematurely at just six months of pregnancy, weighing only 600 grams, was discharged from Alipurduar District Hospital on Thursday after spending 74 days in intensive medical care.

The infant was admitted to the hospital’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on September 13, where doctors, nurses and healthcare staff worked round the clock to stabilise her condition. After more than two months of treatment and continuous monitoring, the baby recovered and returned home in her mother’s arms.

The mother, Davy Vanathong, a native of Cambodia, is the wife of Arpan Chhetri, a resident of Kumargram in Alipurduar district. The two met through social media, and their friendship eventually developed into a relationship, and the two got married on March 12 this year. After their marriage, Davy moved to Kumargram. Davy, who was forced to deliver the baby prematurely at the hospital due to medical complications, had a baby weighing 600 grams.