Janani Express Comes To A Stop In Rajasthan, Govt Says New Tender Process Underway
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan's 104 Janani Express ambulance service for carrying pregnant women to hospitals has come to a complete halt.
The Rajasthan Ambulance Employees Union claimed the closure of the service has left at least 1,200 employees including drivers of 600 ambulances unemployed. The Union blamed the negligence of state's Health Department officials for the closure of the service.
Rajasthan Ambulance Employees Union state president Virendra Singh Shekhawat said the state-level tender for Modern Emergency Services, the company operating the 104 Janani Express service, expired on December 10, 2025. "Despite departmental officials being aware of this, the process for a new tender was not initiated on time, resulting in the suffering of pregnant women and ambulance employees across the state," he said.
However, MD of National Health Mission Dr Amit Yadav stated that the tender for the service provider responsible for operating the 104 ambulances expired in December. "The new tender process is underway, and ambulances are being operated at CHCs, PHCs, district hospitals, and medical colleges across the state," he claimed. Shekhawat said the tender for the 104 Janani Express ambulance service was awarded to Modern Emergency Services in December, 2020.
As per reports, officials were aware that the tender would expire in December, 2025, and the new tender process should have begun six months earlier. Instead, the process was initiated on November 26, 2025, and is still on. After the tender expired, on December 10, 2025, the Director of the National Health Mission directed all Chief Medical and Health Officers of the state to take over the 104 Janani Express vehicles and operate them through Rajasthan Medicare Relief Society. However, no clear policy was formulated regarding ambulance operations, nor were the roles of the employees defined.
The Union claimed that due to a lack of policy and guidelines, the company did not complete the handover and takeover process. Subsequently, on January 2, the Project Director of National Health Mission, issued a warning to the company that if the handover was not completed, the bank guarantee would be forfeited.
Later, all 104 Janani Express ambulances were handed over, but due to the department's lack of guidelines for operating the service, all the ambulances were grounded. Consequently, the 600 104 Janani Express ambulance services in the state have been completely suspended. The 1,200 employees working on the ambulances have been sent home, claimed the Union.
