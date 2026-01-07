ETV Bharat / state

Janani Express Comes To A Stop In Rajasthan, Govt Says New Tender Process Underway

Jaipur: Rajasthan's 104 Janani Express ambulance service for carrying pregnant women to hospitals has come to a complete halt.

The Rajasthan Ambulance Employees Union claimed the closure of the service has left at least 1,200 employees including drivers of 600 ambulances unemployed. The Union blamed the negligence of state's Health Department officials for the closure of the service.

Rajasthan Ambulance Employees Union state president Virendra Singh Shekhawat said the state-level tender for Modern Emergency Services, the company operating the 104 Janani Express service, expired on December 10, 2025. "Despite departmental officials being aware of this, the process for a new tender was not initiated on time, resulting in the suffering of pregnant women and ambulance employees across the state," he said.

However, MD of National Health Mission Dr Amit Yadav stated that the tender for the service provider responsible for operating the 104 ambulances expired in December. "The new tender process is underway, and ambulances are being operated at CHCs, PHCs, district hospitals, and medical colleges across the state," he claimed. Shekhawat said the tender for the 104 Janani Express ambulance service was awarded to Modern Emergency Services in December, 2020.