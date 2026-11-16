ETV Bharat / state

60-Year-Old Tribal Woman Dies After Alleged Rape In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A 60-year-old widowed woman died while undergoing treatment at Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after she was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on November 10 in the Telkoi police station area, they said.

The woman died late on Sunday night, November 15, hospital authorities confirmed. Her body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case after the victim’s family lodged a complaint at Telkoi police station and started an investigation. Keonjhar Additional Superintendent of Police Snehashish Sahu said the police received a report about the alleged rape of a tribal woman on November 15.

An FIR was registered at Telkoi police station under number 364/26, and three teams have been formed to trace the accused, Sahu said. He added that the police were investigating all aspects of the case and making efforts to apprehend the accused.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said, "Based on the complaint by the victim’s relatives, the case was registered, and an investigation into the incident is underway. While the accused is absconding, he will be arrested soon."