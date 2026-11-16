60-Year-Old Tribal Woman Dies After Alleged Rape In Odisha’s Keonjhar
Police have formed three teams to trace the accused after a 60-year-old Juang woman died during treatment following an alleged sexual assault in Keonjhar.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Keonjhar: A 60-year-old widowed woman died while undergoing treatment at Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after she was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on November 10 in the Telkoi police station area, they said.
The woman died late on Sunday night, November 15, hospital authorities confirmed. Her body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.
Police registered a case after the victim’s family lodged a complaint at Telkoi police station and started an investigation. Keonjhar Additional Superintendent of Police Snehashish Sahu said the police received a report about the alleged rape of a tribal woman on November 15.
An FIR was registered at Telkoi police station under number 364/26, and three teams have been formed to trace the accused, Sahu said. He added that the police were investigating all aspects of the case and making efforts to apprehend the accused.
Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said, "Based on the complaint by the victim’s relatives, the case was registered, and an investigation into the incident is underway. While the accused is absconding, he will be arrested soon."
According to the victim's family, the woman had gone to a market near her village on November 10 but did not return home until late at night. The following morning, November 11, her family members searched for her and found her lying in a critical condition at the foot of a tree beside a road near a forest.
The family took her by ambulance to the Telkoi health centre. She was later shifted to Keonjhar Hospital and subsequently referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition was critical.
The woman’s brother-in-law alleged that she was sexually assaulted while returning from the market. The victim’s daughter alleged that four to five people were involved in the incident. She said the family learnt about it from villagers and found multiple injury marks on her mother’s body.
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