60-Year-Old Man Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat; Sentenced To Life By POCSO Court
According to the girl's family, the accused lured her to his house tempting her with money and biscuits.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A special POCSO( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for raping an 8-year-old girl last year.
Judge A.B. Bhatt of the Special POCSO Court established within the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court found the accused Dalpat Vadhiyari guilty after carefully examining the evidence, witness testimonies, and the arguments presented by the Public Prosecutor.
While sentencing the sexagenarian to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused for raping the 8-year-old girl and ordered that the fine amount be handed over to the victim and directed the State Government to provide an additional compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the child.
The case dates back to last year when a case was registered against the accused, Dalpat Vadhiyari, at the Krishnanagar Police Station in Ahmedabad under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the POCSO Act on the complaint by the girl's family.
According to the family, the girl was playing in the courtyard of her home when the accused lured her to his house by tempting her with money and biscuits.
Once there, he raped the child, the family said adding later, when the girl returned home, she told her mother that she was bleeding from her private parts.
Since the girl did not know the accused's identity, her mother questioned her further. The mother then went to the location where the girl had been taken, but she found the house locked at that time.
Initially, the family members did not disclose the incident to anyone. However, the mother grew suspicious and began keeping a close watch on the child. Some time later, the accused once again took the girl to his house and the mother followed him.
According to the woman, she reached the door of the accused's house and began shouting loudly while banging on the door. When the accused opened it, the young girl was sitting on the bed with a biscuit in her hand according to her mother. The mother immediately raised a loud alarm, causing people from the neighborhood to gather at the spot. As soon as the crowd assembled, the accused fled the scene. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the police.
During the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence and witnesses. Public Prosecutor Kamlesh Jain presented his arguments before the court. Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Dilipsingh Thakor asserted that severe punishment is essential for grave offenses such as those under the POCSO Act, in order to send a clear message to society that crimes committed against innocent children will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He stated that the sentence handed down by the court reflects a firm stance against sexual crimes involving children and constitutes a pivotal decision in securing justice for the victim.
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