ETV Bharat / state

60-Year-Old Man Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat; Sentenced To Life By POCSO Court

Ahmedabad: A special POCSO( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for raping an 8-year-old girl last year.

Judge A.B. Bhatt of the Special POCSO Court established within the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court found the accused Dalpat Vadhiyari guilty after carefully examining the evidence, witness testimonies, and the arguments presented by the Public Prosecutor.

While sentencing the sexagenarian to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused for raping the 8-year-old girl and ordered that the fine amount be handed over to the victim and directed the State Government to provide an additional compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the child.

The case dates back to last year when a case was registered against the accused, Dalpat Vadhiyari, at the Krishnanagar Police Station in Ahmedabad under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the POCSO Act on the complaint by the girl's family.

According to the family, the girl was playing in the courtyard of her home when the accused lured her to his house by tempting her with money and biscuits.

Once there, he raped the child, the family said adding later, when the girl returned home, she told her mother that she was bleeding from her private parts.