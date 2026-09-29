60 Tourists Stranded In North Sikkim's Lachen Rescued After Four Days
The crucial rescue operation was executed by the Army, the Sikkim government, the Mangan district administration, disaster management forces, police, residents, and various social organisations.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Gangtok: Approximately 60 tourists stranded in the mountain town of Lachen in North Sikkim due to continuous heavy rainfall, snowfall, and a series of landslides over the past four days were rescued on Tuesday.
The crucial rescue operation was executed by the Indian Army, the Sikkim government, the Mangan district administration, disaster management forces, the police, residents, and various social organisations.
Connectivity along the main roads leading to Lachen had been completely severed. The main road was blocked following a massive landslide at Chapten in Mangan.
To assess the situation, Mangan district magistrate Anant Jain and the Officer Commanding of the 115 RCC (BRO/GREF) inspected the affected areas. "We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. The administration and the joint team are making every effort to quickly restore the main roads and alternative routes to ensure the safety and rescue of the tourists," Jain said.
Apart from the main road, the administration is exploring the possibility of opening an alternative route via Lachung and Zero Point through Dongkya La. However, the road was blocked by a thick layer of snow for approximately eight kilometres before reaching Dongkya La.
In response, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) immediately began clearing the snow and landslide debris. A special coordination mechanism was established to oversee the rescue operations under the direct supervision of the Sikkim government.
The rescue plan was implemented under the joint leadership of Jain, Mangan Superintendent of Police, Tourism chairman Norgay Lachungpa, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Lachen Dzumsa, and local police officials.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Lachen Police Station and his team constantly monitored the situation and ensured the safety of the tourists.
Following the rescue, the local administration said the joint efforts and cooperation of the local community made it possible to safely transport all tourists to Gangtok. Residents and various organisations extended full support during this operation.
The Lachen Dzumsa and Pipon ensured the availability of necessary machinery, fuel, and logistical support for clearing the roads. Additionally, volunteers from the Lachen Hotel Association, Drivers' Association, Lachen Tourism Development Committee, and Lachen Youth Development Committee worked tirelessly.
Despite the prolonged road blockade, Lachen's hotel owners and leasing companies set a shining example of humanity by providing free accommodation and meals to the stranded tourists.
Expressing his gratitude, Nirmal Srivastava, one of the rescued tourists, said, "We will never forget how the local people and hotel owners of Lachen cared for us during this crisis, providing shelter and food free of charge, just like family. Their hospitality and affection gave us immense courage."
Throughout the rescue operation, arrangements were consistently made to provide tea and meals for both the tourists and the rescue teams. All tourists were safely sent to their destinations in vehicles arranged by their respective travel agencies from Gangtok.
Currently, personnel from the BRO and GREF are working continuously to clear landslides from the road leading to Lachen.
Although it is expected that the road will soon be fully operational, travellers are advised to check the latest weather and road conditions with the district administration or relevant authorities before visiting North Sikkim.
Also Read