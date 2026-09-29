ETV Bharat / state

60 Tourists Stranded In North Sikkim's Lachen Rescued After Four Days

Connectivity along the main roads leading to Lachen had been completely severed ( ETV Bharat )

Gangtok: Approximately 60 tourists stranded in the mountain town of Lachen in North Sikkim due to continuous heavy rainfall, snowfall, and a series of landslides over the past four days were rescued on Tuesday.

The crucial rescue operation was executed by the Indian Army, the Sikkim government, the Mangan district administration, disaster management forces, the police, residents, and various social organisations.

Connectivity along the main roads leading to Lachen had been completely severed. The main road was blocked following a massive landslide at Chapten in Mangan.

To assess the situation, Mangan district magistrate Anant Jain and the Officer Commanding of the 115 RCC (BRO/GREF) inspected the affected areas. "We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. The administration and the joint team are making every effort to quickly restore the main roads and alternative routes to ensure the safety and rescue of the tourists," Jain said.

Apart from the main road, the administration is exploring the possibility of opening an alternative route via Lachung and Zero Point through Dongkya La. However, the road was blocked by a thick layer of snow for approximately eight kilometres before reaching Dongkya La.

In response, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) immediately began clearing the snow and landslide debris. A special coordination mechanism was established to oversee the rescue operations under the direct supervision of the Sikkim government.

The rescue plan was implemented under the joint leadership of Jain, Mangan Superintendent of Police, Tourism chairman Norgay Lachungpa, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Lachen Dzumsa, and local police officials.