60% Of Cancer Patients In Odisha Die Within A Year Due To Late Detection; 60,000 New Cases Recorded Annually
With most patients reaching hospitals in advanced stages, Odisha faces a cancer survival crisis where free treatment exists but timely diagnosis remains biggest missing link.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha is facing a severe cancer crisis marked by late diagnosis and high first-year mortality, even though treatment facilities are expanded across the state. Every year, nearly 60,000 new cancer patients are detected in Odisha, and shockingly enough, around 60 percent, which comes to about 35,000 patients, die within the first year of diagnosis.
Health officials attribute the high death rate primarily to patients reaching hospitals at an advanced or later stage when treatment gets affected. While Odisha’s overall cancer incidence comes to around 97 cases per one lakh population, which is close to the national average, experts warn the number may be artificially low due to under-detection and delayed testing, especially in rural and tribal areas of the state.
In contrast, Western countries report 160-200 cancer cases per one lakh population, largely because of widespread screening and early diagnosis. Odisha’s lower numbers do not indicate lower disease burden but point at missed or late diagnoses.
Western Odisha Identified as a Cancer Hotspot
Western Odisha has emerged as a cancer hotspot, with several districts reporting consistently high case loads. Oral cavity cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the state, linked to widespread tobacco and smokeless tobacco use.
District-wise data for 2025–26 shows significant caseloads in districts like Cuttack (4,779), Jagatsinghpur (1,822), Jajpur (1,853), Kendrapara (1,878), Mayurbhanj (2,009) and Khordha (1,181). So far this year, 23,231 new cancer patients have been diagnosed across Odisha.
Age and Gender Trends
- Cervical cancer is most common among women aged 30-60 years;
- Cancer incidence rises sharply with age;
- Overall, men report higher cancer cases, largely driven by oral and tobacco-related cancers.
To tackle late detection, the Odisha government is launching a new community-based awareness strategy, involving women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These women will be trained to create awareness about early cancer symptoms; encourage timely testing and guide people on where and how to access diagnostic services.
A digital appointment and call-booking system is also being planned to reduce delays in consultation and treatment.
Free and Universal Cancer Treatment Infrastructure
Odisha provides completely free cancer diagnosis and treatment, including pathology, biopsy, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, 121 anti-cancer medicines under the Essential Medicines List, free chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, and palliative care, treatment for breast cancer is now available at all district headquarters hospitals.
Under the Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Plan (OCTP) 2023-28, the state has approved Rs 1,001.25 crore to strengthen cancer care. The key initiatives include 11 satellite cancer hospitals with radiotherapy, chemotherapy, onco-surgery, PET-CT, and molecular diagnostics; expansion of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) Cuttack from 250 to 517 beds, with additional LINAC machines, PET-CT, modular OTs; six new LINAC radiotherapy machines for major medical colleges; mammography machines for early breast cancer detection; colposcopes and thermal ablation machines in all districts for cervical cancer screening. Besides, Day Care Chemotherapy Centres in all districts will be functional, providing nearly 45% of chemotherapy locally.
Under the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), all persons above 30 years are screened for oral, breast and cervical cancer. Over 1.72 crore people have already been screened at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
Odisha has declared cancer a 'Reportable Disease' since 2022. This mandate makes it compulsory for all healthcare facilities to report diagnosed cancer cases to the appropriate authorities to ensure better, evidence-based planning for prevention and treatment. Hospital-Based and Population-Based Cancer Registries are now operational statewide to ensure better data and policy planning.
The state government has set a clear objective - to reduce the 60% first-year cancer death rate by ensuring early diagnosis, faster referrals and decentralised treatment.
As Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said, “Cancer is treatable if detected early. The focus now is on awareness, timely testing and quick initiation of treatment.”
Odisha’s cancer challenge is not limited to access to treatment alone, it is more about time. With free medicines, expanded hospitals and trained doctors in place, the real struggle lies in detecting cases early and create public awareness.
Also Read: