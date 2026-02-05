ETV Bharat / state

60% Of Cancer Patients In Odisha Die Within A Year Due To Late Detection; 60,000 New Cases Recorded Annually

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is facing a severe cancer crisis marked by late diagnosis and high first-year mortality, even though treatment facilities are expanded across the state. Every year, nearly 60,000 new cancer patients are detected in Odisha, and shockingly enough, around 60 percent, which comes to about 35,000 patients, die within the first year of diagnosis.

Health officials attribute the high death rate primarily to patients reaching hospitals at an advanced or later stage when treatment gets affected. While Odisha’s overall cancer incidence comes to around 97 cases per one lakh population, which is close to the national average, experts warn the number may be artificially low due to under-detection and delayed testing, especially in rural and tribal areas of the state.

In contrast, Western countries report 160-200 cancer cases per one lakh population, largely because of widespread screening and early diagnosis. Odisha’s lower numbers do not indicate lower disease burden but point at missed or late diagnoses.

Western Odisha Identified as a Cancer Hotspot

Western Odisha has emerged as a cancer hotspot, with several districts reporting consistently high case loads. Oral cavity cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the state, linked to widespread tobacco and smokeless tobacco use.

District-wise data for 2025–26 shows significant caseloads in districts like Cuttack (4,779), Jagatsinghpur (1,822), Jajpur (1,853), Kendrapara (1,878), Mayurbhanj (2,009) and Khordha (1,181). So far this year, 23,231 new cancer patients have been diagnosed across Odisha.

Age and Gender Trends