60 Metric Tonnes Of Firecracker Waste Removed From Chennai Streets On Diwali
According to officials, 6000 municipal workers were deployed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to remove the firecracker junk from the streets.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Chennai: A whopping 60 metric tons of firecracker waste was removed from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation on the Diwali day on Monday, officials said.
The Supreme Court had granted a relaxation in firecracker bursting between 6 and 7 am and between 7 and 8 pm. Furthermore, the corporation had advised that firecracker waste should not be thrown into the trash but should be collected separately and handed over to sanitation workers.
However, most people burst crackers beyond the permitted time. As a result, the police department reported that 319 cases of bursting crackers beyond the permitted time have been registered in Chennai alone. The corporation officials stated that 60 metric tons of firecracker waste was removed in Chennai by 6 pm on Monday on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Alandur zone accounted for the maximum firecracker waste volume at 6.89 metric tons, followed by Perungudi zone at 6.03 metric tons. More than 6,000 sanitation workers were deployed by the GCC in the task of removing this firecracker waste.
The garbage was segregated and taken to the Gummidipoondi, Perungudi, and Kodungaiyur Corporation warehouses where it was disposed as per norms.
65 people injured in firecracker bursting in Chennai
According to officials, 30 people who suffered burns due to firecrackers were admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital. Out of them, 18 have returned home after completing treatment, while only 12 people, including 9 children, 2 men and a woman, are undergoing treatment.
Similarly, 30 people were admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital of whom 24 have returned home after completing treatment, while 6 are undergoing treatment. Furthermore, 5 people were admitted to the Karunanidhi Centenary Hospital in Guindy, and all of them have returned home.
Police swing into action
The Supreme Court ordered in 2018 that firecrackers should be burst for only 2 hours during the Diwali festival while leaving it to the state governments to decide the permitted window. The Tamil Nadu government ordered that firecrackers should be burst only for 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening, keeping in mind the safety of the citizens.
The Chennai Metropolitan Police registered 319 cases against people who burst firecrackers beyond the permitted time.
Read More: