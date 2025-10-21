ETV Bharat / state

60 Metric Tonnes Of Firecracker Waste Removed From Chennai Streets On Diwali

Chennai: A whopping 60 metric tons of firecracker waste was removed from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation on the Diwali day on Monday, officials said.

The Supreme Court had granted a relaxation in firecracker bursting between 6 and 7 am and between 7 and 8 pm. Furthermore, the corporation had advised that firecracker waste should not be thrown into the trash but should be collected separately and handed over to sanitation workers.

However, most people burst crackers beyond the permitted time. As a result, the police department reported that 319 cases of bursting crackers beyond the permitted time have been registered in Chennai alone. The corporation officials stated that 60 metric tons of firecracker waste was removed in Chennai by 6 pm on Monday on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Alandur zone accounted for the maximum firecracker waste volume at 6.89 metric tons, followed by Perungudi zone at 6.03 metric tons. More than 6,000 sanitation workers were deployed by the GCC in the task of removing this firecracker waste.

The garbage was segregated and taken to the Gummidipoondi, Perungudi, and Kodungaiyur Corporation warehouses where it was disposed as per norms.

