ETV Bharat / state

60-Day Prohibitory Order In Kolkata's Central Business District From May 3

Security personnel deployed as TMC candidate from the Chowringhee Assembly constituency, Naina Bandopadhyay(unseen) arrives at the strong room at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, in Kolkata on Friday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: After receiving inputs about possible violent demonstrations, the Kolkata Police on Friday decided to impose prohibitory orders for 60 days from May 3 in parts of the city’s central business district, an official order said. The order was issued ahead of the May 4 counting of votes in the assembly elections.

Two counting centres in Kolkata witnessed high drama late on Thursday evening after TMC leaders alleged a lack of transparency and possible malpractice at the strongrooms housing sealed EVMs of the assembly polls, which concluded on April 29.

"Information has been received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place, resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace” in areas under Bowbazar and Hare Street police stations, as well as the Headquarters Traffic Guard zone, the order said.