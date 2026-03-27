ETV Bharat / state

UP: 6-Year-Old Raped, Family Faces Hours Of Treatment Delay Amid Officials’ Blame Game

Ghazipur: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village under the Nandganj police station area on Thursday morning. To top it up, the family faced hours of delay in getting medical treatment for the minor.

The accused, identified as Aman Bind, allegedly took the child to a deserted area and sexually assaulted her. The girl, in a critical condition, was later taken to a hospital for treatment and a medico-legal examination.

The victim’s family alleged negligence by the health department and said that they were forced to sit on a protest outside the women’s hospital from 8 pm to 11:45 pm. They alleged that instead of receiving immediate treatment, they were made to move between the hospital, police station, and trauma centre for hours.

As the matter escalated, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sunil Pandey, who reached the spot after the District Magistrate directed him, admitted that there had been a delay in treatment and assured strict action against those responsible.

The incident has divided the district’s health department as a public dispute has intensified between senior officials over alleged negligence.