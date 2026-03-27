UP: 6-Year-Old Raped, Family Faces Hours Of Treatment Delay Amid Officials’ Blame Game
According to reports, the accused, identified as Aman Bind, allegedly took the child to a deserted area and sexually assaulted her.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Ghazipur: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village under the Nandganj police station area on Thursday morning. To top it up, the family faced hours of delay in getting medical treatment for the minor.
The accused, identified as Aman Bind, allegedly took the child to a deserted area and sexually assaulted her. The girl, in a critical condition, was later taken to a hospital for treatment and a medico-legal examination.
The victim’s family alleged negligence by the health department and said that they were forced to sit on a protest outside the women’s hospital from 8 pm to 11:45 pm. They alleged that instead of receiving immediate treatment, they were made to move between the hospital, police station, and trauma centre for hours.
As the matter escalated, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sunil Pandey, who reached the spot after the District Magistrate directed him, admitted that there had been a delay in treatment and assured strict action against those responsible.
The incident has divided the district’s health department as a public dispute has intensified between senior officials over alleged negligence.
After the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) accused the medical college administration of lapses, Medical College Principal Dr Anand Mishra on Friday refuted the claims. He dismissed all allegations made by the CMO and showed duty charts on camera.
Dr Mishra said that the delay was not due to the medical college but was because of the mismanagement at the Gorabazar Trauma Centre. He said that two doctors on duty, Dr Manorama Yadav and Dr Pallavi Rai, were absent at the time of the incident, which led to hours-long delays in conducting the medico-legal examination of the minor.
He further said that initiating treatment without completing the required legal procedures could lead to tampering with evidence.
The ongoing war of words between the CMO and the medical college principal has raised concerns about the state of healthcare services in the district. While the CMO continues to hold the medical college responsible, the principal has countered by publicly releasing the names of absent doctors, shifting the responsibility back to the health department.
Meanwhile, the child’s medical examination was conducted on Friday afternoon.
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