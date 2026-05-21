6-Year-Old Girl Dies During Eye Surgery At Pune Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence
The authorities of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital found the situation “very unfortunate” and has pledged full support in the probe.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:10 AM IST
Pune: A six-year-old girl died following eye surgery at the well-known Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, leading her relatives to lodge a complaint with the police alleging that this happened due to medical negligence.
The dead girl has been identified as Priyanshi Bagde, residing in Ahilyanagar. In the wake of the unfortunate event, the father of the deceased – Jitendra Puvarlal Bagde (37) - went to Alankar Police Station to file a case.
The girl was affected with a congenital cataract right from birth. Her parents wanted to get her permanently cured so that she could see things clearly and join school. For the same reason, they consulted a doctor in Shirur, who referred them to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.
After taking the suggestions into account, the parents took their daughter to the hospital for a checkup and some preliminary blood tests which were carried out on May 14. The following day, the doctors said that all of the child’s medical statistics appeared to be absolutely fine and the surgery was fixed for May 18.
As per the scheduled date, Priyanshi went into surgery in perfect health. But before the doctors could do anything, they told the worried parents that there had been some blood discharge from the child’s mouth, along with her heart stopping beating. Despite immediate efforts at reviving her, nothing worked.
The inspector at the Alankar Police Station, Ulhas Kadam has confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed. “We are in the process of taking statements from the respective doctors. Medical records, case history papers, and the responses of the doctors will be sent to the Medical Board to take their expert opinion. The further course of action depends upon the report and recommendation made by the board,” he said.
On the other hand, the authorities of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital found the situation “very unfortunate” and has pledged full support in the probe. An official statement by the management of the hospital was released. It said, "We are investigating this matter thoroughly. We have shared all the required information and documents with the police and Sassoon Hospital management." Further police investigation is underway.