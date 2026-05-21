ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Girl Dies During Eye Surgery At Pune Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Pune: A six-year-old girl died following eye surgery at the well-known Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, leading her relatives to lodge a complaint with the police alleging that this happened due to medical negligence.

The dead girl has been identified as Priyanshi Bagde, residing in Ahilyanagar. In the wake of the unfortunate event, the father of the deceased – Jitendra Puvarlal Bagde (37) - went to Alankar Police Station to file a case.

The girl was affected with a congenital cataract right from birth. Her parents wanted to get her permanently cured so that she could see things clearly and join school. For the same reason, they consulted a doctor in Shirur, who referred them to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

After taking the suggestions into account, the parents took their daughter to the hospital for a checkup and some preliminary blood tests which were carried out on May 14. The following day, the doctors said that all of the child’s medical statistics appeared to be absolutely fine and the surgery was fixed for May 18.