ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Brutal Stray Dog Attack in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Alwar: In an incident underscoring the growing menace of stray dogs in Rajasthan, a horde of stray canines attacked a six-year-old girl, leaving her critically injured at Nangal Palkhadi village of Alwar district on Wednesday.

Family members, after being alerted to the attack, rescued the child from the dogs and rushed her to Alwar District Hospital in a serious condition. She is currently undergoing treatment there.

Jakam, the father of Zoya (6), who was critically injured in the attack, stated that his daughter was playing near their home on Wednesday when a group of four or five stray dogs suddenly attacked her. Terrified by the assault, the girl began to scream. Family members working nearby rushed to the scene and rescued her. The child is a student in LKG and has been left traumatised by the incident.