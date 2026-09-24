6-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Brutal Stray Dog Attack in Rajasthan’s Alwar
Jakam, the father of Zoya (6), said that she was playing near their home when a group of four or five stray dogs attacked her.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:53 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 2:16 AM IST
Alwar: In an incident underscoring the growing menace of stray dogs in Rajasthan, a horde of stray canines attacked a six-year-old girl, leaving her critically injured at Nangal Palkhadi village of Alwar district on Wednesday.
Family members, after being alerted to the attack, rescued the child from the dogs and rushed her to Alwar District Hospital in a serious condition. She is currently undergoing treatment there.
Jakam, the father of Zoya (6), who was critically injured in the attack, stated that his daughter was playing near their home on Wednesday when a group of four or five stray dogs suddenly attacked her. Terrified by the assault, the girl began to scream. Family members working nearby rushed to the scene and rescued her. The child is a student in LKG and has been left traumatised by the incident.
Jakam further said that his daughter sustained injuries to various parts of her body, including her arms, legs, back, and waist. He mentioned that he rushed her to the hospital immediately after rescuing her. He added that the menace of stray dogs is steadily increasing in their area, noting that similar incidents have occurred in the past.
Dr Praveen Sharma, the PMO of the District Hospital, confirmed that the girl, injured in the dog attack, was brought to Alwar Hospital and is receiving treatment. He noted an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for dog bites at the hospital and assured that there is an adequate stock of medicines available.
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