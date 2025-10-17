ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar, Gets 14 Stitches

The horrific attack resulted in severe injuries and residents have called for action to control local stray dog problem.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST

Alwar: A six-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a stray dog in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, family said on Friday. The child suffered deep wounds on his face and legs, requiring 14 stitches.

The horrific attack took place in Mali Ka Bas village, located in Govindgarh police station area of Alwar.

According to family, Narendra Kumar's son, Tanmay (6), a resident of the village had gone to buy some items from a grocery store near his house when he was suddenly attacked by a stray dog. The dog mauled him, biting his face and leg, leaving him screaming out in pain, they said.

"By the time the neighbours and local shopkeepers arrived to rescue him, Tanmay was lying on the street and there were deep facial injuries, including a sharp cut on his cheek, and wounds on his legs. They drove the dog away with sticks and stones," the boy's relative said.

The family took Tanmay to the government hospital in Govindgarh. However seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to Alwar District Hospital, where he was given 14 stitches, eight on face and six on legs.

The incident has triggered both panic and anger among locals. The residents have called for action to control the stray dog problem in the area.

Dr Shashikant Gupta, trauma in-charge of Alwar District Hospital said Tanmay was brought with serious bite injuries on his face and legs that required 14 stitches. The dog's teeth had penetrated into the child's cheek muscles, causing a deep wound, Dr Gupta said adding the family has been informed about further treatment processes.

Locals complained similar dog attack incidents have been witnessed in Govindgarh and other areas, including Khairthal, of ​​the district in the past.

