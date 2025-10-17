ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar, Gets 14 Stitches

Alwar: A six-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a stray dog in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, family said on Friday. The child suffered deep wounds on his face and legs, requiring 14 stitches.

The horrific attack took place in Mali Ka Bas village, located in Govindgarh police station area of Alwar.

According to family, Narendra Kumar's son, Tanmay (6), a resident of the village had gone to buy some items from a grocery store near his house when he was suddenly attacked by a stray dog. The dog mauled him, biting his face and leg, leaving him screaming out in pain, they said.

"By the time the neighbours and local shopkeepers arrived to rescue him, Tanmay was lying on the street and there were deep facial injuries, including a sharp cut on his cheek, and wounds on his legs. They drove the dog away with sticks and stones," the boy's relative said.