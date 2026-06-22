6-Year-Old Boy Killed Over Illicit Affair: TN Court Hands Out Harsh Punishment For Mother And Her Male Friend
The court sentences the mother to life imprisonment and a 10-year prison term and her male friend to double life imprisonment and a 13-year sentence.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Coimbatore: A special court in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a mother to life imprisonment and a 10-year prison term, and her male friend to double life imprisonment and a 13-year sentence for the murder of her six-year-old son, who had become an obstacle to their illicit relationship. Their sentences will run consecutively.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the woman’s male friend.
Divya, a resident of Kovilmedu area in Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore, had a six-year-old son, Abhishek and a three-year-old daughter, Varshini. Her husband had separated from her.
Subsequently, Divya became acquainted with Rajadurai, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver from the same locality. Over time, this acquaintance developed into an illicit relationship.
However, Divya’s son Abhishek stood in the way of their illicit affair. Enraged by this, Rajadurai and Divya physically abused and tortured the boy.
On April 19, 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic — Rajadurai and Divya beat Abhishek with a stick. It is also alleged that they branded him with a heated iron rod.
Unable to bear the pain, the boy collapsed and lost consciousness. Divya and Rajadurai rushed him to hospital, but he died on the way.
Following the incident, the Saibaba Colony police registered a murder case and arrested Divya and Rajadurai.
The case was tried before the Special Court for SC/ST Atrocities Cases in Coimbatore. Following the conclusion of the final hearing, the court recently declared Divya and Rajadurai guilty. The judge had stated that the details of their sentences would be announced later.
Accordingly, Judge Vivekanandan pronounced the sentences on Monday. He awarded a double life sentence and a 13-year prison term to Rajadurai, and slapped him a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh. Additionally, he sentenced Divya to 10 years in prison and life imprisonment.
The judge ordered that the convicts must serve these sentences consecutively. Specifically, Rajadurai must serve the 13-year sentence first, followed by the life sentence. The verdict stipulates that Divya must serve the 10-year prison term before serving the life sentence.
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