ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Boy Killed Over Illicit Affair: TN Court Hands Out Harsh Punishment For Mother And Her Male Friend

Convicts Divya and Rajadurai being taken to jail after the verdict. ( ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu )

Coimbatore: A special court in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a mother to life imprisonment and a 10-year prison term, and her male friend to double life imprisonment and a 13-year sentence for the murder of her six-year-old son, who had become an obstacle to their illicit relationship. Their sentences will run consecutively.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the woman’s male friend.

Divya, a resident of Kovilmedu area in Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore, had a six-year-old son, Abhishek and a three-year-old daughter, Varshini. Her husband had separated from her.

Subsequently, Divya became acquainted with Rajadurai, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver from the same locality. Over time, this acquaintance developed into an illicit relationship.

However, Divya’s son Abhishek stood in the way of their illicit affair. Enraged by this, Rajadurai and Divya physically abused and tortured the boy.

On April 19, 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic — Rajadurai and Divya beat Abhishek with a stick. It is also alleged that they branded him with a heated iron rod.