Six Killed, 20 Injured After Passenger Bus Crashes Into Tree In Chhattisgarh's MCB
Officials said the passenger bus involved in the crash suffered a suspected brake failure on a hill, reports Rajneesh Srivastawa
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Manendragarh: At least six people were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district of Chhattisgarh, police said.
The incident took place near the Semarmathani turn by Hanswahi Hill as the bus was travelling from Manendragarh toward Kelhari in the district.
Police said the vehicle was carrying nearly 30 passengers when it went out of control on a downward slope along the road. "The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely crushed, trapping several occupants inside and triggering widespread panic," they said.
Villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the accident spot and started the relief and rescue operations after hearing the cries of the trapped passengers.
A police team from the Kelhari station and health department emergency teams, along with ambulances, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue. "Four of the 20 injured passengers remain in critical condition at a local hospital," doctors said.
Meanwhile, an initial probe pointed towards a "sudden brake failure" on the hillside curve, causing the driver to lose steering control. However, investigators said the exact mechanical or human cause of the crash will remain unconfirmed pending the final outcome of the accident probe.
Station House Officer (SHO) for the Kelhari police station, Manish Dhube, said that a detailed probe into the accident. "The exact cause will be determined once the investigation is complete. We are working to confirm the identities of all victims to notify their respective families," he said.
Former MLA Gulab Kamro also visited the accident site to assess the rescue operations, urging hospital administration to ensure that the hospitalised survivors receive the best available treatment.
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