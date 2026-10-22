ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, 20 Injured After Passenger Bus Crashes Into Tree In Chhattisgarh's MCB

Congress leader and former MLA Gulab Kamro visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured passengers ( ETV Bharat )

Manendragarh: At least six people were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident took place near the Semarmathani turn by Hanswahi Hill as the bus was travelling from Manendragarh toward Kelhari in the district.

Police said the vehicle was carrying nearly 30 passengers when it went out of control on a downward slope along the road. "The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely crushed, trapping several occupants inside and triggering widespread panic," they said.

Villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the accident spot and started the relief and rescue operations after hearing the cries of the trapped passengers.

A police team from the Kelhari station and health department emergency teams, along with ambulances, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue. "Four of the 20 injured passengers remain in critical condition at a local hospital," doctors said.