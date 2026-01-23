ETV Bharat / state

6-Month-Old Sold for Rs 95000 By Mother, Rescued Within 24 Hours In UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A six-month-old infant allegedly sold by his mother for Rs 95000 was rescued in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 24 hours after his father lodged a complaint in this regard, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Paschim Sharira police station area. Circle Officer Kaushambi J P Pandey said Brijesh Kumar, a resident of the Kharauna village, informed the police on January 21 that his wife, Mamta Devi, allegedly sold their six-month-old son to an unknown person.

An FIR was registered under Section 143(4) (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar constituted a special team for the recovery of the child, the officer said.