ETV Bharat / state

6 Minor Baiga Tribal Children Rescued In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham; Child Trafficking Charges Surface

Kawardha: Six Baiga tribal children have been rescued by police from the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh. According to officials, the parents of some of the rescued minor children were also allegedly involved in the child trafficking and child labour business.

Based on information from an informant about the kidnapping of minor children for employment, the Kawardha police conducted a special rescue mission. During this rescue mission, six minor tribal children were recovered. According to preliminary investigations, these minor children were kidnapped for a very small amount of money, ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000, and were made to do forced labour. What is shocking is the involvement of the children's parents in the crime network, which is widely condemned.