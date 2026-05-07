6 Minor Baiga Tribal Children Rescued In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham; Child Trafficking Charges Surface
Police said children were kidnapped for a very small amount of money ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000, and were made to do forced labour.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:07 AM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 4:17 AM IST
Kawardha: Six Baiga tribal children have been rescued by police from the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh. According to officials, the parents of some of the rescued minor children were also allegedly involved in the child trafficking and child labour business.
Based on information from an informant about the kidnapping of minor children for employment, the Kawardha police conducted a special rescue mission. During this rescue mission, six minor tribal children were recovered. According to preliminary investigations, these minor children were kidnapped for a very small amount of money, ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000, and were made to do forced labour. What is shocking is the involvement of the children's parents in the crime network, which is widely condemned.
Police have registered an FIR against two suspects, Chetan Yadav and Ravi Yadav, along with the parents of the rescued children. Police are providing them with counselling assistance while police conduct a thorough investigation into the child labour racketeering operation.
“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be prosecuted to the full degree of the law,” said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh. The case has once again brought to light the problem of child trafficking and child labour exploitation in the area and has led to calls from child welfare advocates for stiffer measures to be taken to prevent these types of occurrences in the future.